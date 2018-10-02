

NBC’s “The Good Place” focuses on a group of flawed humans in the afterlife and the demon (Ted Danson) tasked with torturing them. (NBC)

TV is really digging into the afterlife. NBC’s sitcom “The Good Place,” back for Season 3 (8:30 p.m. Thursdays), is about four not-so-nice people who die in random ways (crushed by an air conditioner, suffocating in a safe). They think they’re in heaven — only it’s really hell, because everyone knows heaven would not have lots of froyo shops.

The Amazon series “Forever,” which dropped its full first season last month, is about a couple who seem content with their boring life until — second episode spoiler alert — he dies in a ski accident and she chokes on a nut. Life after death is just as boring. Oscar (Fred Armisen) makes the same trout dish for wife June (Maya Rudolph) and secretly rearranges the flatware she puts in the dishwasher because, to his annoyance, she puts it in bottom end up.

Dead June is fed up with Oscar, so she splits for a castle where the afterlife looks more fun. But really, is it? The dead hold dance parties and let trucks run them over to no ill effect.

“Forever” has earned praise, but its charm escapes me. Armisen and Rudolph are muffled and melancholy. The only thing I learned is that “tines up” is the way to put forks in a dishwasher.

“The Good Life,” by contrast, is forking funny (an afterlife quirk is that the F-word turns into “fork”). It’s also philosophically profound.

The four main characters are self-proclaimed “trash bag from Arizona” Eleanor (Kristen Bell), dim-witted petty criminal Jason (Manny Jacinto), name-dropping socialite Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and alarmingly indecisive philosophy prof Chidi (William Jackson Harper). Like all of us, they have their faults. But do they deserve eternal damnation? What’s more, they try to better their moral character despite being psychologically tortured by dapper demon Michael (Ted Danson).

At the end of Season 2, their self-improvement efforts have impressed even Michael, so he arranges for them to get a second chance. Eleanor and company return to earth with their memories wiped for a grand experiment: Can bad people become good?

But it is Michael’s metamorphosis that is the best part of the show. The demon lights up with joy when he sees signs of goodness in Eleanor and her friends — and is gobsmacked by the simple pleasures of earth: “I saw this place that was at once a Pizza Hut and a Taco Bell. I mean, oh, the mind reels!”