

Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, center left, is still hunting for his first sack. (Mark Tenally/AP)

Sports Columnist

The Redskins’ defense is about to be judged — and definitely not on a curve. The Saints’ offense, which will be playing in the friendly confines of the Superdome on “Monday Night Football,” represents the harshest standard. Washington will either show its defense is truly good, or New Orleans will score more than 30 points.

The Redskins enter a nationally televised game — where reputations are built and destroyed — allowing the second-fewest points per game in the NFL (14.7) and the third-fewest average passing yards (187.3).

Critics would say the Redskins have faced one quarterback who’s already been benched in Sam Bradford, a second returning from a long injury layoff in Andrew Luck and a third, Aaron Rodgers, who was playing on one leg. Washington’s 2-1 start would be 3-0 if not for a horrible home loss to Indianapolis.

[Mason Foster excited about ‘Monday Night Football': ‘You’re going to remember that for the rest of your life’]

Now the Redskins return from a bye week ready to face five weeks worth of a variety of offensive styles that will really show how much Washington’s defense has improved from recent years when it ranked among the NFL’s worst.

After New Orleans, Carolina presents balance with quarterback Cam Newton and multiuse back Christian McCaffrey. Then, Dallas showcases Ezekiel Elliott, who entered Thursday leading the NFL in rushing, and quarterback Dak Prescott, who has yet to play his best this season. In Week 8, the Giants offer receiver Odell Beckham Jr., sensational rookie runner Saquon Barkley, and quarterback Eli Manning, who has beaten the Redskins far too many times. And then, Atlanta receiver Julio Jones, who is practically impossible to contain, comes to town.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden concedes the multiple looks will be daunting to defend.

“Each week you have to take it for its own entity, each play, each quarter, then move on to the next one when the time is right,” he said. “We will worry about Cam Newton or whoever we play after [New Orleans.]”

The next worry is more like a nightmare for Washington’s defense. Drew Brees is on pace to throw for more than 5,000 yards and a has a 115.3 passer rating. Michael Thomas has an NFL-high 42 catches for 445 yards. Running back Alvin Kamara ranks third in the league with 35 catches and is coming off a 134-yards rushing performance. Remember last season when Kamara scored on an 18-yard catch to force overtime as the Saints beat the Redskins?

[How to tackle Saints’ Alvin Kamara? Redskins are still trying to figure that out.]

Washington can’t get into another shootout like it did in that 34-31 loss last year. Not if this defense is to survive and advance through the schedule.

Pass rushers Ryan Kerrigan and Preston Smith need to show a pulse. Kerrigan has no sacks and has barely sniffed a quarterback. Brees takes a little longer in the pocket, so there should be time to get after him.

Rookie tackle Daron Payne needs to announce himself as a future star, maybe by stopping Kamara from converting first downs up the middle. It’s why the Redskins drafted him.

It’s time the Redskins prove bad offenses aren’t behind their defense’s strong start.

Read more from Rick Snider:

Five things we’ve learned about the Redskins at the bye week

The Redskins have got to get something — anything — out of their wide receivers

Running game fueled the Redskins’ first win, but balance is the key to a winning season

On the eve of the 2018 NFL season, the Redskins don’t look like a playoff team