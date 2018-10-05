

D.C. United has gone 8-4-3 since English star Wayne Rooney debuted at Audi Field on July 14. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

D.C. United’s road map through the 2018 season was always going to include a lengthy first-half detour, a midseason refueling stop and a smooth path down the home stretch.

As the final month of the regular season kicks off, the team is right where it hoped to be. United sat in last place at 2-7-5 after playing 12 of 14 games on the road to start the season. Following the July 14 opening of Audi Field — and the debut of star forward Wayne Rooney — the club is 8-4-3.

With five matches left, United (10-11-8) is two points out of the sixth and final Eastern Conference playoff slot entering Sunday’s match against the Chicago Fire (8-16-7) at Audi Field (1 p.m., ESPN).

“This is how we thought this would all shake out,” United coach Ben Olsen said. “We knew we were going to struggle for the first half of the year, and we knew we would have an opportunity to grow in rhythm and wins once we came home and realized who we were and got some signings in.”

In notching a 5-0 victory over the sixth-place Montreal Impact last Saturday, United maintained control of its own destiny in the chase for that final playoff slot because it has played two fewer games than Montreal.

The result also served as a statement win for a team that looks capable of not only qualifying for the playoffs, but making some noise there, thanks to its attacking duo. Luciano Acosta, has nine goals and a league-leading 16 assists, and Rooney boasts seven goals and seven assists in 15 games.

“It’s a good feeling knowing that we control our destiny,” defender Steve Birnbaum said. “We’ve got a lot of confidence in this group right now, especially when we play at home — guys show up, and obviously we’re pretty lethal in the attack.”

At this point, the squad that limped through the season’s opening months while Audi Field completed construction feels like a different team entirely. D.C. also doesn’t play on the road again until visiting Chicago for the regular-season finale Oct. 28

But there’s an understanding in the locker room that a homestand and extra games left to play don’t guarantee points.

“We’ve showed the level we can play at,” Rooney said. “It’s a consistency thing — we need to try and play with more consistency, from now until the end of the season, and just have the players believe in themselves.”

Olsen added: “The reality is we’re closer to our goal, but we’re still pretty far away in the grand scheme of things from where we need to be.”