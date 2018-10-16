

Riders enter one of two working escalators at the Wilson Boulevard entrance to Metro's Court House station in Arlington. A third escalator, between the two working escalators, is boarded up and will be out of service until Oct. 31, 2019. (Kery Murakami/Washington, D.C.)

Q. We noticed on Metro’s service outage page that an escalator at the Court House station on the Orange and Silver lines is scheduled to be out of service until Oct. 31, 2019.

Halloween, 2019?

Trick, right?

We asked if that’s a typo. Is the escalator between the Wilson Boulevard entrance and a tunnel that goes to the fare gates really going to be out for another year?

We went to the station and saw that one up escalator and one down escalator were still working alongside the out-of-service escalator.

Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said in an email the dates are indeed correct. Six escalators at the station are being replaced over the next year, and contractors are using the out-of-service escalator’s shaft to move materials in and out of the station. “It is the safest and best access point to bring heavy escalator components into the worksite,” she wrote. By using the shaft, “we can keep the station open and minimize customer inconvenience.”

Closing entrances entirely to fix escalators is a concern for Metro. Closing an entrance to a station would “have significant ridership impacts that continue after the entrances are reopened,” according to a May staff report on how to grow rail and bus ridership.

When the U Street station’s west entrance was closed for five months in 2017, ridership decreased by 20 percent, the report said. Even after it reopened, ridership remained down by 15 percent compared to before the closure. Similarly, ridership at Judiciary Square also dropped by a fifth when the station’s east entrance was closed for four months last year.

Using the escalator shaft to move equipment, however, also means that it will be out of service longer than the 10 to 20 week period that escalators are typically out of service while they’re being modernized.

The big picture, however, is that Metro is planning to replace 130 of the 618 escalators at its 91 rail stations by 2020. It is also planning to modernize another 153 over that period. A lot of the riders trudging up nonworking escalators every day will disagree, but Metro believes it’s making its escalators more reliable. In 2016, they were available 93.5 percent of the time, compared to 89.3 percent in 2010, the agency said.

