

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 7: A view of the new carpet-less 7000 series metro train is seen on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Metro announced on Twitter on Oct. 12 that it has gotten rid of all of the old 5000-series trains because “the entire fleet is being retired, replaced with new, more reliable 7000-series cars.”

So why are some riders like @TM15284349 reporting on Twitter that they’re still seeing the old cars?

@wmata claims that Saturday was the last day of the 5000 series metro cars. Today is Monday. I literally just saw two at Fort Totten in regular revenue service. They lied about THAT, I'm sure they're lying about THIS POST. — T.M. (@TM15284349) October 15, 2018

And what’s next for Metro’s fleet?

Maybe they’re ghost cars. Metro spokesman Dan Stessel insists in an email the 5000-series trains are all gone. “They’re done,” he said.

But what about all the reports?

“Dunno," he emailed. "Perhaps one of our 8 rail yards let a 5K out for service; however, they are not programmed or needed for regular service and I can tell you that there is not a single one on the railroad at this moment.”

Meanwhile, with the 17-year-old 5000-series cars gone (or at least mostly so), Metro’s fleet consists of 2000-series and 3000-series cars, which have been refurbished, as well as 564 newer 7000-series cars. The 7000-series cars already make up a majority of Metro’s fleet, but another 183 are being added by the end of next year.

The 2000- and 3000-series cars, put into service in the mid-80s, will begin reaching the end of their 40-year life in 2023, Stessel said. Metro in September began the process of replacing them by releasing a request for proposals (RFP) to design and construct at least 256 8000-series trains to replace the 2000- and 3000-series cars in 2024.

Metro, though, is leaving open the option of buying up to 800 of the 8000-series cars to allow it to run full eight-car trains, or to retire the 6000-series cars, which would be reaching the time when they have to be refurbished.

The new trains, Metro said in a press release announcing the RFP, would be as reliable as the 7000-series cars, which travel an average of 156,000 miles before having a mechanical problem, twice as far as the older versions.

According to the release, Metro wants to build on the features in the 7000-series cars, like digital information screens, automated announcements, “smart doors” that individually respond to an obstruction, high-definition security cameras, more space between seats, wider aisles and non-slip flooring rather than carpet.

But as Metro watchdog Stephen Repetski noted in an article on Greater Greater Washington, there was no mention in the RFP of adding other features in the 8000-series cars, like increasing the number of doors per side or adding open gangways to allow passengers to walk between cars.

