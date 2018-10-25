

Hundreds of passengers were offloaded at the Van Ness Metro station earlier this month. (Gerald Martineau)

Metro is considering a number of ideas to reverse its declining ridership. General Manager Paul Wiedefeld is even talking about adding food vendors, photo booths and DVD rentals at stations to create what he describes as a “Whole Foods experience.”

But David Poland, who’s been riding the Red Line for years, says Metro might instead want to focus on the basics — like not leaving him and hundreds of riders feeling stranded for hours.

What happened to him and hundreds of others on a Saturday night earlier this month is exactly what Metro needs to avoid if it ever wants to regain its former ridership.

Poland had spent the afternoon of Oct. 13 volunteering at the Snallygaster beer festival. He’d used a couple of the free beer tickets that he’d gotten for his trouble. So when he called his wife a little before 9 p.m. to say he was about to get on the Red Line for Rockville, he said he’d had a good day. And he’d be home soon.

His wife started making a dinner of Indian curry and naan, bolstered with leftover spring rolls, for what was supposed to be an uneventful evening in front of the TV.

But as the train reached the Van Ness-UDC station, there came the announcement that Metro riders dread even more than even single-tracking — offloading.

There was smoke in the tunnel by the Friendship Heights station. Metro spokesman Dan Stessel would say later the electric current from the third rail took “an undesired, wayward path,” grounding on a bolt and generating the smoke.

Metro shut off the power and suspended service between the Van Ness and Medical Center stations while the bolt was removed.

An announcement on Poland’s trains said there would be shuttle buses at Van Ness.

Poland, 66, isn’t easily flustered. Before retiring, he’d often traveled internationally for PATH, a nonprofit global health organization. He’d also spent eight years commuting on the Red Line, so he had grown somewhat inured to the unpredictability of life on the Metro.

“Totally understandable,” Poland said, that Metro wouldn’t want the train to go through a smoky tunnel.

But then things really went south.

Outside the Van Ness station, Poland and the other passengers found others from previous offloaded trains. They’d already been waiting for 15 minutes, they told him, but no bus had come.

Another hour went by before the first bus came. But several more trains had offloaded by then, adding to the crowd. Even though many had given up and left via Lyft and Uber, Poland said, there were still about 200 people waiting.

The driver of the lone bus wouldn’t open the front door, telling people to enter via the middle door instead.

That made the people who had been waiting at the front start pounding on the doors.

More buses were coming, the driver said. After the bus left, with Poland unable to board, he texted Metro transit police, who said more buses were on the way.

About 20 minutes passed. It was about 10:20 p.m. when Poland went back down the escalator into the station, where he and others were shocked to see the next Shady Grove-bound train would be coming in seven minutes.

While they were waiting outside, the trains had started running again, at about 9:57 p.m., but no one had bothered to tell them.

Poland told the man in the Metro booth he should tell the people who were still on the street.

“He just shrugged and just kind of laughed,” Poland said.

Poland got home at 11 p.m. — two hours after getting on the train for what was supposed to be around a 40-minute ride. His earlier good feelings were long gone, his dinner cold.

“They could have at least given us our money back,” he said of Metro.

“We absolutely understand his frustration,” Stessel said this week.

No excuses, and Metro will look more closely “to understand where we can improve.” However, the incident does point to some of the challenges Metro faces when train service has to be shut down, particularly at off-peak times, he said.

There aren’t many extra buses on standby, so they have to be taken off regular routes, which hurts the people waiting for those buses, Stessel said.

Buses also can’t just be rerouted from wherever they happen to be. There are passengers on them trying to get somewhere. So the buses have to finish their routes before they’re sent to run as shuttles.

Some buses that Saturday night were sent to Medical Center, where there didn’t appear to have been any major problems. But “it sounds like it took a considerable amount of time for the first bus to arrive at Van Ness,” Stessel said.

That said, Metro staff at Van Ness should have told riders there was going to be a wait for the first buses to get there, so customers could make informed decisions, even if they didn’t like the news, Stessel said.

“And certainly,” he said, "someone should have checked outside the station for anyone waiting once service was restored.”

Poland said he understands the issue of rerouting buses to the stations. But, he noted, there was a Capitals game that night. Metro, knowing there were going to be a lot of passengers, should have had a better plan in place in case something went wrong, he said.

Bottom line: It ruined his night.

“I’m a supporter of mass transit and Metro," he said. "But this incredible lack of competence and caring means I’ll drive next time.”

Got a story about riding Metro or have a question? Send it to kery.murakami@washpost.com or @theDCrider.

