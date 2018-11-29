

Captain Michael Bradford won "Best Theme" in the 2017 Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights.

Kathy Heet competed in the District’s Holiday Boat Parade for the first time last year. It didn’t take long for her to set a course for her second outing.

Heet, who lives at The Wharf’s Gangplank Marina, entered her Gibson houseboat last year, covering the boat in brown tarp and hand-painting it to look like a gingerbread house.

Heet’s work earned the novice a prize, and the next day she settled on her theme for 2018’s edition: “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

On Saturday, her work will be on display along with 60 or so other decorated boats competing in the parade. Saturday is also the day of the Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights. The start times are scheduled so competitors can enter both events, sailing past Old Town at 5:30 p.m. and up the Potomac River to The Wharf at 7.

Combined, the parades offer over 20 awards and more than $8,000 in prize money. Awards are given out for Most Spirited Crew, Most Holiday Cheer, Most Likely to Capsize and more.

“While the prizes are great, we spend a lot more money on doing the boat,” Heet says, says, noting that the competition is “friendly but very serious.”



Land festivities at The Wharf during the District Holiday Boat Parade include a holiday tree, bonfire, post-parade fireworks and more. (Josh Brick)

The waterfronts will teem with activities for those on land. In Old Town, children can write letters to Santa, and Vola’s Dockside Grill and Port City Brewing Co. will host food and drink pop-ups. At The Wharf, there will be a bonfire, wine and beer gardens, street performers, post-parade fireworks and music from Go Go Gadjet.

Bob Rubenkonig, executive director of The Wharf’s community association, has worked on D.C.’s parade for 11 of its 27 years. Last year, amid the waterfront’s redevelopment, he saw the event evolve from an annual community gathering into a much grander affair.

“It has been a home-grown Southwest event for so many years,” Rubenkonig says. “With the opening of The Wharf, we were fortunate enough to help it grow into quite the spectacle to ring in the season.”

Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights: Old Town Alexandria Waterfront; Sat., 4-8 p.m., free.

District’s Holiday Boat Parade: The Wharf, Sat., 6-9 p.m., free.