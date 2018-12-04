

‘Tis the season when you might expect to hear holiday music at Gallery Place and the two other stations where Metro has been piping in soft jazz. But the other day not a tune was playing, not even Muzak. Why?

After much fanfare and occasional controversy, the experiment of playing music to “improve the Metro experience,” first at Gallery Place and later at Columbia Heights and Judiciary Square, seems to have gone silent.

To some, like Alix Boucher, whom we wrote about in September, that’s good news. As the mother of a 2-year-old, she hates the smooth jazz because she prefers a little bit of quiet time on her commute.

“It’s blessedly quiet at Columbia Heights!” said Boucher, who hasn’t heard the music for a couple of weeks.

Sorry, Alix: Metro says the silence will only last while work is being done on the public address systems. It’s unclear why the PA systems can make announcements but not play music, but we’re told the music will be back.

“Ugh … I guess I’ll enjoy it while it lasts!” Boucher said when she was told her reprieve was only temporary.

