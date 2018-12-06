

Downtown Holiday Market is one of several places to find unique gifts. (Bob Rives)

Downtown Holiday Market

If you can’t find something wonderful here, you’re not looking. This market features more than 150 vendors — including at least five artisanal chocolatiers — plus daily performances and a hot cider stand. F Street between Seventh and Ninth streets NW; through Dec. 23, noon-8 p.m., free admission.

Del Ray Artisans Fine Art & Fine Craft Holiday Market

Your one-stop shop for handmade ceramics, jewelry and glassware, as well as photography, sculptures and paintings. With a new set of artists showcased each weekend, you’ll want to stop by more than once. Del Ray Artisans, 2704 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria; Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Saturdays & Sundays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Dec. 16, free admission.

Grump Holiday Market

Your heart will grow three sizes as you browse this European-style outdoor market, which showcases local artisans. You won’t want to miss So Gingerly’s adorable children’s clothes crafted from vintage pillowcases and Tina Seamonster’s unique, quirky holiday cards. National Zoo, 3001 Connecticut Ave. NW; Fri.-Sun., 5-9 p.m., free admission.

Black Cat Rock-N-Shop

If you’re looking for vintage shirts and vinyl, this is the holiday market for you. You can also pick up unique mixed-media art by Rania Hassan, or Ruth Bader Ginsburg onesies by Hero Heads. Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW; Dec. 16, 7 p.m.-midnight, free admission.

Sugarloaf Craft Festival

This craft market unites hundreds of the most talented artisans from around the U.S. to sell their wares, including leather goods, jewelry, fine art and handmade clothes. Pick up a one-of-a-kind present, and check out live demos of metal spinning, wood-turning and pottery. Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, Va.; Fri. & Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $8-$10.