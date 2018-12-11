

In “Finding Joy,” Joy (Amy Huberman, right) reports on people who find … joy. (Treasure Entertainment)

Ireland is offering us a delightful and often ribald screwball comedy.

“Finding Joy,” a hit in Ireland, began streaming on Acorn TV this month. The titular Joy (Amy Huberman) is a young woman in a joyless state, since boyfriend Aidan (Lochlann O’Mearain) dumped her on the eve of their second anniversary. Yet she’s unable to squeeze even a single teardrop.

In the tradition of wacky comedy, the plot spins absurdly. Joy goes off to her job as a copy editor for online media outlet News Today, and is unexpectedly summoned to see big boss Jeffrey (Mark Doherty). Star vlogger Flora (Laura Whitmore) has undergone “skin resurfacing” by a dental hygienist masquerading as a plastic surgeon, resulting in the loss of her nostrils. A replacement is needed. Joy protests that her job is dealing with verbs and prepositions.

“I have a preposition for you,” says fatuous Jeffrey. You mean “proposition,” Joy corrects. So she replaces Flora as the “happy hunter,” exploring how beleaguered people of the 21st century seek, well, joy.

She starts by covering a group of folks who plan to bungee jump off an Irish stadium. And, in one of those coincidences that’s a part of the screwball comedy playbook, she runs into Aidan, who says he’s jumping into a new life. With a big wedgie caused by her harness, Joy takes the plunge herself … and later gets feedback on her job performance: She hasn’t “f---ed it up.”

Commenting on it all is Joy’s neutered male dog (also named Aidan and voiced by Peter McDonald), who really, really does not want to soil Joy’s bedding. And yet, poop happens.

Also the co-creator of the show, Irish comic Huberman uses expressive eyes and a klutzy demeanor to convey what a mean-spirited exec at News Today refers to as the “supreme vulnerability” of Joy. She’s the kind of woman who accidentally lets out a fart in front of her boss — and tries to cover up by making a trumpeting “ta-da” noise. That puts her in good company: Mindy Kaling broke new ground (and wind) with her frequent farts in “The Mindy Project.”