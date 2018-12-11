

Washington right wing T.J. Oshie. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Capitals have won nine of their past 11 games and sit alone atop the Metropolitan Division. It’s possible they’re about to get better.

Forward T.J. Oshie, out since Nov. 14 with a concussion, practiced Monday and could return to the lineup Tuesday against the Red Wings.

“I’ve been hoping to play for a week,” said Oshie, who skated last week with strength and conditioning coach Mark Nemish while the Caps were on the road.

Oshie has missed 11 games since being thrown to the ice by Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey, who was fined $8,468 for the incident. According to Oshie, this was his fifth documented concussion.

“It’s frustrating,” said Oshie, who has nine goals and 14 points in 18 games this season. “I feel like each time it gets more and more frustrating. But I stuck with it. I had some good workouts and skates.”

Although the Capitals are 9-2-0 without Oshie, his return will be a welcome boost. At practice Monday, he skated alongside Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom on the No. 1 line.

Oshie also rejoined the No. 1 power play, a unit that is an uncharacteristic 3-for-24 over the past eight games.

On the power play, Oshie is especially effective on zone entries and in his ability to recover loose pucks.

Despite a history of concussions, Oshie, 31, said he can’t worry about the long-term consequences.

“I feel like when I go out there, if I get concerned about what’s going to happen to me, I’m not going to be at my best or be able to play at the top of my game,” he said.