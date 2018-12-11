

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden leaves the field following their loss to the New York Giants at FedEx Field. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The Redskins surrendered their season, stadium and stability. A final push for the playoffs quickly vanished.

Now, the only push will be of coaches and players out the door at season’s end.

Washington was clearly outmanned in losing its fourth straight game Sunday. A 6-3 start and two-game lead in the NFC East that made the playoffs seem like a given were erased in the past month.

But even worse, a 34-0 halftime deficit in Sunday’s 40-16 loss to the terrible Giants (5-8) sent thousands of Redskins fans to the parking lots.

There were maybe 30,000 fans on hand at kickoff. Most of those remaining in the stands for the second half formed a sea of blue chanting for the visitors.

The franchise is broken.

If players don’t care how embarrassing they’ve looked the past four weeks, fans are no longer coming to FedEx Field to remind them. Few boos taunted the Redskins. That would require people who cared. Washington’s two late scores brought only mock cheers.

It was supposed to be a game of second chances. Mark Sanchez was given an opportunity to resurrect his career after the Redskins lost their top two passers in a 16-day span. Instead, Sanchez was soon replaced by Josh Johnson, who arrived only days earlier. Johnson, throwing his first pass since 2011, actually connected on a 12-yarder and, soon after, a career-best 79-yard TD.



Redskins quarterback Josh Johnson throws a pass under pressure from New York Giants defensive end Josh Mauro. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Johnson will become the Redskins’ 28th starting quarterback since 1993, and a team-record fourth this season. After an offseason in which the Redskins didn’t re-sign Kirk Cousins — who started 49 of 49 games in three years — the team has played four passers in four weeks.

And yet coach Jay Gruden, who admitted, “My job is in jeopardy every week,” talks up good practices despite reports of players whining about working in full pads.

Gruden defended the team’s preparation, saying good practices don’t always lead to good play. When pressed Sunday, he showed a rare moment of mild anger, complaining about injuries that have left no one on the offense unscathed.

Everything smelled of desperation. The players knew beating New York was a must. They did so easily, 20-13, on Oct. 28. But those were the good old days that didn’t survive midseason. The players showed the same lifelessness of past late-season games.

“Guys were excited coming off a disappointing game against Philadelphia,” linebacker Ryan Kerrigan said. “We knew if we won this one, we’d be right back in it. But we didn’t.”

Not by a long shot. The Redskins simply showed that the last three games, beginning Sunday in Jacksonville, will be a funeral march. A farewell tour for many.

Goodbye and good riddance.

