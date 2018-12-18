

Redskins kicker Dustin Hopkins (3) celebrates with long snapper Andrew East (55) following the game winning field goal at the end of the fourth quarter in a game between the Washington Redskins and Jacksonville Jaguars. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

Could the Redskins really make the playoffs behind their fourth quarterback and fifth left guard this season? Anything could happen, but one absolute is: Jobs depend on how the team finishes.

The Redskins (7-7) remain alive in the NFC East, behind Dallas (8-6) and tied with Philadelphia (7-7). They are a half-game behind Minnesota (7-6-1) in a multiteam scramble for the NFC’s second wild card. Washington’s task is to beat 8-6 Tennessee on the road Saturday and the Eagles at FedEx Field on Dec. 30. A roller coaster of a season has one more crest and fall left.

Reaching the postseason behind QB Josh Johnson seems preposterous. He was playing in a charity basketball game two weeks ago while thinking his NFL career was over without ever being credited with a win in stints with 11 teams. But Johnson lifted the desperate Redskins on Sunday after four straight losses, his enthusiasm and two late scores proving enough to beat Jacksonville.

[Redskins' latest loss assures there will be an offseason exodus]

The final two games are not about losing for better draft position or forcing owner Dan Snyder to clean house by firing president Bruce Allen and coach Jay Gruden. The gang might stick around for 2019 if the club can finish respectably. Translation: no more trailing 40-0 to an awful team.



Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden and Mark Sanchez (6) talk with quarterback Josh Johnson (8) during their game winning drive against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Does Gruden once more show he’s good enough to reach .500 despite massive injuries throughout the roster? Does he still command the locker room, or will players lie down after their adrenaline was spent on Jacksonville?

Johnson, 32, knew this was his last chance to stay in the NFL. He’s probably already earned a training camp slot next summer, but a good effort might make him No. 2.

Adrian Peterson revived his chances to return with two late runs that fueled Sunday’s victory. The Redskins expect Derrius Guice to start next season, but Peterson would be the perfect mentor and backup. And finishing well would help cement that.

Tight end Jeremy Sprinkle caught a TD pass Sunday but needs a couple more good games to assure his place.

Cornerback Josh Norman is looking like an overpriced luxury after three seasons. A poor finish might mean an exit. The Redskins need to save money somewhere, especially if quarterback Alex Smith doesn’t return.

Maybe it’s a tease or perhaps the final curtain, but this long season still has one act remaining.

