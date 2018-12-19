

Alex Ovechkin looks on against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at Capital One Arena on November 21. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

For Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals, Wednesday night’s visit from the rival Pittsburgh Penguins comes at the perfect time. The Capitals are back in their familiar perch atop the Metropolitan Division, having won five straight games and 12 of their past 14 overall. Ovechkin has been the catalyst with a career-high 14-game point streak, racking up 17 goals and 23 points in that span.

“Of course you want to have as many points as you can,” said Ovechkin, who was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week on Monday. “But you can’t score every game and make points every night. It’s hard.”

For much of this season, Ovechkin has made it look easy. The 33-year-old has a league-high 29 goals in 32 games — five clear of his nearest pursuer in the NHL’s goal-scoring race entering Tuesday. Among the highlights were Ovechkin’s back-to-back hat tricks last week in wins against Detroit and Carolina.

“It’s incredible,” winger T.J. Oshie said. “He’s a special talent. It feels like, to me, a once-in-a-lifetime goal scorer. It’s a pleasure to watch and to be part of.”

Ovechkin picked up where he left off in June, when the team won an elusive Stanley Cup. Teammates said he looked lighter than ever in training camp, and the playoff MVP has shown no signs of fatigue from last spring’s run or the short offseason that followed.

[Capitals return to Vegas showing no signs of a Stanley Cup hangover]

“His overall game is as good as it’s ever been,” said general manager Brian MacLellan.

In his 14th season and with more than 1,000 games under his belt, Ovechkin is taking on a greater workload. He is playing more than 21 minutes per game this season — his highest total since 2009-10 — with more ice time coming in late-game situations when the Capitals may be protecting a one-goal lead. He may have been a defensive liability earlier in his career, but coach Todd Reirden trusts him in those critical moments.

“It’s amazing to talk about growth with a guy that’s had the career that he’s had, that he can still find ways to improve,” Reirden said of Ovechkin, who has led the league in goals in seven seasons and won the Hart Memorial Trophy for MVP three times.

The increased responsibility hasn’t come at the expense of goal scoring. Ovechkin enters Wednesday night’s contest with goals in six consecutive games, one shy of his personal best.



Ovechkin gains control of the puck in the corner against Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin during the Capitals defeat of the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in a overtime shootout on December 15. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

“ ‘O’ is clicking like he can and the rest of us are just following suit,” Oshie said. “He leads the charge, for sure, and the rest of us just try to do our part.”

The Capitals have scored three or more goals in 14 consecutive games for the first time since 2010. And they’ll have their full complement of forwards tonight, unlike in the teams’ first two meetings of the season, which the Capitals and Penguins split.

“With our most recent playoff win, it’s definitely heightened the intensity of the matchup,” Reirden said. “It’s always a good challenge.”