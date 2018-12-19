In D.C. Dream Day, we ask our favorite people in the area to tell us how they would spend a perfect day in the District. See previous dream days from Mayor Muriel Bowser, BYT’s Svetlana Legetic, “Billy Elliot” actor Nancy Anderson and more.



Maria Manuela Goyanes took over as artistic director at Woolly Mammoth Theatre in September. (Woolly Mammoth Theatre)

Maria Manuela Goyanes knows she didn’t need to leave The Public Theater. The Queens native spent 14 years in various roles at the New York institution, working on a slew of celebrated productions — including “Hamilton,” which debuted there in 2015. But when Howard Shalwitz announced he was stepping down as artistic director at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, which he co-founded in 1980, Goyanes couldn’t resist. “Woolly is a rare, special kind of company because it was created as an alternative to the mainstream theater and has been able to stay as that innovative presence,” Goyanes says. The 39-year-old took the reins at Woolly in September. Now settled into her Dupont Circle apartment with her husband, Goyanes imagines an ideal day in D.C. that’s packed with food, politics and, of course, live theater.

I’m an early riser, so my day would start at like 6, 6:30, with some Transcendental Meditation. Since this is my dream day, I would have the day off from Woolly and I would go with Dave, my husband, to Pitango Gelato, which has amazing espresso.

I would also go to have brunch at Annie’s Paramount Steak House and have the corned beef hash. If only it wasn’t something that could clog my arteries, I would have it every day!

Then we would go to Miss Pixie’s Furnishings & Whatnot to browse the eclectic, funky furniture, because we are still actually finding pieces for our apartment. And their homemade mini chocolate chip cookies are amazing.

Next, I’d go visit the U.S. Supreme Court, because on my dream day it would be in session. I’ve been once and I was completely bowled over by being in the same room with Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor, watching these fierce idols of mine do their job and actually help this country run.

After that, I would go to the Eaton Workshop. They have a progressive mission and have done impeccable work with their library. I would get to hang out with Katherine Lo, who created it, and talk about ways we could continue to help change the world and make it a safer and more inclusive place, particularly for people of color.

I would then go have some food at either Tail Up Goat, which I went to and had an amazing pork chop and sweet potato situation happening, or Las Placitas. Being Latinx, I need some platanos maduros in my life at least once a week.

Of course, I would go see a play at my home, Woolly Mammoth, or at Arena Stage, Round House Theatre, Rorschach Theatre, Theater J, The Welders — there are so many options for amazing theatrical experiences here in this city.

We’d have the High Heel Drag Queen Race that evening in Dupont Circle, to see all of those amazing costumes. And I’d go to Denson Liquor Bar to meet Michelle Obama and her friends because she still lives here. I would hang out with her and these women and just debrief, and have some laughs and whiskey as a great nightcap to a beautiful dream day.