The year in D.C. sports will mostly be remembered for one thing: The Capitals ending the District’s decades-long title drought by winning the Stanley Cup. But there was so much more that happened. Here’s a refresher of the most memorable highs and lows of 2018.

Highs

The Capitals win the Stanley Cup



Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin hoists the Stanley Cup after their win over the Vegas Golden Knights. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

With a 4-3 victory over the Golden Knights in Las Vegas on June 7, the Capitals won the franchise’s first Stanley Cup. Alex Ovechkin took home the Conn Smythe Trophy, shedding the label as the best hockey player to never win the Cup. And D.C. sports fans were able to celebrate the first title from one of the city’s four major sports team since the Redskins won it all in 1992. One night seemingly erased decades of hardships for a city, a fan base and, in particular, one of the NHL’s biggest stars. “It doesn’t matter what happened before,” Ovechkin said after the Caps’ Game 5 victory. “We just won it.”

“The Save”



Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby, center, makes a stick save on shot by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch, left. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Many championship runs have one defining moment that fans refer to with a simple moniker like “The Catch” or “The Flu Game.” If you talk to any Caps fan about their team’s run to the Cup and mention “The Save,” they’ll know exactly what you’re talking about. Caps goalie Braden Holtby’s miraculous game-saving stick save with two minutes left in Washington’s 3-2 Game 2 win on May 31 will live on forever in D.C. sports lore. Vegas forward Alex Tuch looked like he had a wide-open net when a diving Holtby stabbed at the puck with his stick and erased the Knights’ chance of tying the game and potentially taking a 2-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final. “Holts just makes the save of the year,” Capitals forward Jay Beagle said after the game. “Maybe the save of a lifetime. It’s unreal.”

The parade



Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom hoists the cup during a parade for the Stanley Cup champs. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Tens of thousands of Caps fans packed Constitution Avenue NW to celebrate the District’s first major professional sports title in 26 years. The Caps ended their championship parade with a beer-soaked, profanity-laced rally on the Mall in what was the perfect culmination for the players’ wild dayslong drunken binge. “Sorry about my voice. We’ve been partying in the streets for a couple of days,” Caps forward T.J. Oshie said on stage before starting a “back-to-back” chant.

Audi Field opens with Rooney



D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney kicks the ball past Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah during the first half in a first round playoff game at Audi Field. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

July 14 was the beginning of a new era for D.C. United, with the opening of Audi Field and the debut of English star Wayne Rooney. United had the fewest points in MLS when it defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in its first night in the new stadium. Fueled by its big midseason acquisition, United went 12-2-1 at Audi Field to make the playoffs and host a knockout-round game, which it lost to the Columbus Crew in penalty kicks. In 20 games with United, Rooney had 12 goals and seven assists.

Harper wins the Home Run Derby



Washington Nationals left fielder Bryce Harper celebrates his Home Run Derby win at Nationals Park. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Wearing a D.C. flag bandanna, Bryce Harper stepped to the plate in front of a roaring crowd of more than 43,000 people at Nationals Park and crushed towering blasts into the stands July 16 to win his first career Home Run Derby title. During a 90-second span in the final, Harper hit nine homers on 10 swings to tie Kyle Schwarber in regulation. Then, Harper hit a shot to straightaway center during bonus time to top the Cubs slugger, flipping his bat in celebration. “Just having the crowd out there and really feeding off them [helped],” Harper said. “We have some of the best fans in all of baseball. … That’s an incredible moment, not only for me but for the organization and the Nationals fans.”

Mystics reach WNBA Finals



Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne drives the lane during Game 3 of the WNBA Finals against the Seattle Storm at George Mason University. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

For the first time in the franchise’s 20-year history, the Mystics advanced to the WNBA Finals with an 86-81 victory over the Atlanta Dream in Game 5 of the semifinals Sept. 4. Elena Delle Donne averaged 19.6 points per game in the playoffs and fought through a knee injury to eliminate the Dream. “We’re here because we’re persistent, we’re resilient and we play together,” coach Mike Thibault said after the Game 5 victory. But Washington was unable to get past Breanna Stewart and the Seattle Storm, getting swept in the WNBA Finals.

Lows

Virginia upset by No. 16 seed UMBC



Virginia guard Kyle Guy, left, reacts to No. 16 seed UMBC celebrating their upset of No. 1 seed University of Virginia in the first round of the NCAA basketball tournament. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

If you’re a Retrievers fan, you’d file this in the “highs” column. But this game will haunt Cavs fans for years, as Virginia became the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. On March 16, Virginia, a 20.5-point favorite, lost 74-54 to UMBC, which was making its second NCAA tourney appearance. UMBC senior guard Jairus Lyles scored 28 points in one of the biggest upsets in sports history.

Maryland football



Maryland head coach DJ Durkin walks off the field after the Terrapins loose to the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair, 19, collapsed during a practice May 29 and died of heatstroke two weeks later. An independent investigation found that Maryland’s training staff failed to properly diagnose and treat McNair’s heatstroke. An ESPN report in August also alleged a toxic coaching culture. Coach DJ Durkin, who had been on administrative leave, was fired Oct. 31. A day earlier, the University System of Maryland Board of Regents recommended his reinstatement.

Redskins QB carousel



Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith is carted off the field in the third quarter at FedEx Field after a bad injury. (Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

After botching any chance to re-sign Kirk Cousins, the Redskins decided to trade with the Chiefs to acquire Alex Smith on Jan. 30, giving up corner Kendall Fuller and a third-round pick and signing Smith, now 34, to a four-year, $94 million extension. Cousins, 30, decided to sign a three-year deal with the Vikings worth $84 million on March 15. In his first season in Washington, Smith suffered a career-threatening leg injury Nov. 18, and the Redskins ended the season with fourth-string QB Josh Johnson under center.