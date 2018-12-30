

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's five-month romance dominated the tabloids. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV)

The celebrity news cycle dependably endures as a source of sensational headlines. But even by the tabloid world’s standards, 2018 felt like a whirlwind of a year — packed with roller-coaster romances, drama-fueled feuds and plenty of political ventures. To look back at the year that was, we’re handing out our superlatives for 2018 celebrity gossip.

Weirdest romance: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

The pop star and “Saturday Night Live” comic reportedly became an item in May, got engaged in June, committed to a series of couples’ tattoos over the summer and called it quits in October. If nothing else, give them credit for efficiency.

Class clown: Kanye West

Where to begin? The rapper said he thought slavery was a “choice,” ranted on Twitter about mind control and voiced many a nonsensical political opinion — eventually meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office — before, of course, retracting it all.

Busiest family: The royals

We got a royal baby in April (Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third child, Louis); the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May; a falling-out between the bride and her, um, vocal father; and news in October of a pregnancy for the newlyweds. Top that, 2019!

Most overdue political foray: Taylor Swift

Having long avoided the realm of politics, Swift took that step with an October post on Instagram in which she endorsed Democratic candidates in Tennessee’s midterm races and pushed people to the polls — contributing to a spike in voter registration, according to vote.org.

Most likely to reconcile: Cardi B and Offset

The rappers grabbed a slew of headlines in 2018, welcoming a baby girl and revealing they had secretly gotten married. Then, in early December, Cardi announced the couple had split — though there’s reason to believe the breakup may not stick. To be continued in 2019.

Least-surprising downfall: Roseanne Barr

We’ll never look at Ambien the same way again. After the rebooted “Roseanne” turned out to be a ratings hit, Barr got her ABC show canceled in May due to a racist tweet — which the creator and star later blamed on her sleep medication — about political adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Best beef: Drake and Pusha T

Most celebrity feuds involve matters that are, let’s say, trivial. Then there’s this beef, which saw Pusha drop a diss track — May’s “The Story of Adidon” — in which he revealed that Drake had been hiding a secret son. A month later, Drake confirmed as much on his album “Scorpion.”

Worst-kept secret: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

The singer and model got engaged in July, then seemed to not-so-quietly tie the knot at a Manhattan courthouse in September. The couple denied at the time that they’d exchanged vows, only to confirm their marriage two months later.