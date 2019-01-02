

Montgomery County Planning Board chair Casey Anderson visited all 421 of the county's parks in 2018.

A year ago, Casey Anderson wondered what it would be like to visit all the parks in Montgomery County by the end of 2018.

“It was one of those things that you say on New Year’s Day that seems like a good idea at the time, but you don’t really know what you’re getting yourself into,” Anderson, chair of the Montgomery County Planning Board, said last week.

What Anderson got himself into was an adventure that took him to all 421 Montgomery County parks, which span 36,000 acres of land.

To meet his goal, he had to average 35 parks each month. He planned his quest by looking at a list of the parks by zip code, so he could map out the easiest way to make multiple stops. On his most productive day, he made 24 visits.

Anderson catalogued his journey on social media and created a website that shows each park on a map, along with a photo of him there and his notes about the site.

“I didn’t just roll down the window or take a picture parkside,” he said. “In any park that had anything unusual going on, I made a point to get out and take a close look. ... I wanted to make a point of actually seeing all of these parks.”

Now, he can name parks in every corner of the county and make recommendations based on someone’s interests, whether that’s playing basketball, hiking, fishing or roller skiing — an activity Anderson witnessed people doing on Rock Creek Trail.

He said the most underrated was Fairland Recreational Park, which straddles the border of Montgomery and Prince George’s County and has athletic fields along with hard and natural trails.

“I think a lot of people don’t think of the northeast part of the county being a draw,” he said. “[This is] one park I encourage people to check out if they are interested in trails.”



Montgomery County Planning Board chair Casey Anderson, left, visits Silver Spring Intermediate Neighborhood Park.

One thing Anderson wants to improve is some of the signage, to make it more obvious in some areas what land is for public access.

Fellow planning board member Tina Patterson visited a few parks with Anderson near her home in Germantown. She said that going to all the parks can seem like a “faraway notion,” but this project has raised awareness of the accessibility of the park system.

Anderson completed his goal Thursday, when he made Camp Seneca Special Park in Germantown his 421st stop. He said the journey was “exhausting” — but in a good way.

“I am really glad I did this because it has proven that we have just an unbelievable, amazing park system,” he said. “The fact that it has been such a challenge to get to all of them in one year just shows how sweeping our park system is.”