There’s not much that separates these teams facing off on NFL’s wild-card weekend. Here is the key for each team and predictions on who will move on in the playoffs.



Andrew Luck of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 30. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Colts at Texans: 4:35 p.m. Saturday, ABC/ESPN

Key for Colts: Put pressure on Deshaun Watson. The Texans’ QB was sacked 62 times this season, six more than any other passer in the league. The Colts racked up 12 sacks against him in two games and will need to maintain that pressure Saturday to force the Texans’ offense into third-and-longs. Houston ranked 20th in third-down conversion rate (37 percent).

Key for Texans: Take away the deep pass. Andrew Luck threw for 863 yards in two games against the Texans and attempted the second-most passes in the NFL. The Colts are going to throw the ball — a lot. Houston just needs to make sure it doesn’t give up the big play. Luck is 3-6 this season when he’s held to under 7.5 yards per pass, which includes a Sept. 30 loss to Houston.

Prediction: Colts 32, Texans 28



Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 30. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Chargers at Ravens: 1:05 p.m. Sunday, CBS

Key for Chargers: Be better against the blitz. In a 22-10 loss to the Ravens two weeks ago, Philip Rivers looked rattled. The Chargers’ QB threw for just 181 yards, had two picks and was sacked four times. His longest completion in that game was 17 yards. It was the low point in one of Rivers’ best seasons in his 15-year career. He’ll need to handle the Ravens’ pressure better this time.

Key for Ravens: Don’t ask Lamar Jackson to do too much. Having just played each other, the Chargers’ defense will be better prepared for the Ravens’ new run-pass-option offense. But even if L.A. is able to stop Jackson this time around, the Ravens can’t get away from their run-first game plan. Baltimore’s rookie QB has never attempted more than 25 passes in a game.

Prediction: Ravens 28, Chargers 24



Chris Carson of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 30. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Seahawks at Cowboys: 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Fox

Key for Seahawks: Give RB Chris Carson the ball. Seattle is 4-1 this season when Carson had at least 20 carries and is 0-3 when he has fewer than 10. In December, Carson ran for 516 yards and five TDs as the Seahawks went 4-1 and averaged 30.4 points per game. It won’t be easy to get Carson going though, as Dallas has the fifth-best run defense in the league.

Key for Cowboys: Control the clock with RB Ezekiel Elliott. Dallas went 7-1 in the second half of the season and beat two playoff teams — the Saints and Eagles (twice) — during that span. In those games vs. Philly and New Orleans, Dallas on average had more than a 14-minute advantage in time of possession. The Cowboys lost the time of possession battle in a Week 3 loss to Seattle.

Prediction: Seahawks 24, Cowboys 17



Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz in action against Houston Texans' Aaron Colvin on Dec. 23. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Eagles at Bears: 4:40 p.m. Sunday, NBC

Key for Eagles: Spread the ball around. Zach Ertz set an NFL record for tight ends with 116 receptions this season, but the Eagles tend to lose when they rely solely on Ertz. Philly is just 1-4 in games in which Ertz has double-digit receptions. To beat the top scoring defense in the league, Nick Foles is going to need to also get the ball to Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor.

Key for Bears: Get RB Tarik Cohen involved. The Bears won their last four games despite averaging just 19.3 points. To get the offense back on track, Chicago needs to get the ball in Cohen’s hands. He averaged fewer than 10 touches in the past four games after having at least 10 touches in each of the previous four, when the Bears averaged 27.3 points per game.

Prediction: Bears 21, Eagles 10