A Super Bowl champion, Heisman Trophy winner, free agent castoff, career backup or crippled incumbent ­— those are the Redskins’ options for quarterback this fall. Washington certainly has a wide range of possibilities, although the best candidates are long shots and the most likely option isn’t very enticing. Fans have no faith in the team being able to draft the right QB after repeated first-round busts, and the Redskins have other needs to address. But doesn’t everything revolve around the QB? Here are five possible QB options and their odds of happening.



Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy drops back for a pass in the first half in a game between the Redskins and the Eagles. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Colt McCoy

Coach Jay Gruden has always loved McCoy, but the backup passer gets hurt whenever he’s called upon. In his second start of the season, he suffered a broken leg. And he wasn’t that impressive in his limited time in 2018. McCoy lacks arm strength, so the Redskins play on a short field when he’s under center. Then again, they don’t have any deep targets, either. McCoy would be a stopgap starter in what may become a “Tank for Tua” attempt to draft Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa in 2020. If McCoy stays healthy, maybe the Redskins can just run Derrius Guice a lot to stay competitive. Odds: 5-2



Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray is joining the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

First-rounder

Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray, above, joining the NFL draft suddenly gives the Redskins a QB option with their 15th overall selection. The Heisman Trophy winner could be available or he could be the reason one of the other top-rated QBs falls. Either way, Murray being in the draft gives the Redskins a better chance of picking a QB. If they wait until the second round, West Virginia’s Will Grier or N.C. State’s Ryan Finley might be available. No QB in this class looks ready to immediately start, so the pick would likely sit behind Colt McCoy until October, when the front office would pressure coach Jay Gruden to start him. Odds: 7-2



Nick Foles of the Philadelphia Eagles attempts a pass during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Nick Foles

The hero of the Eagles’ past two postseason runs will likely be too expensive. The Redskins have about $20 million in salary cap room and that’s what Foles will demand. But Washington has always found a way to get creative with deals. He would be worth it for ticket sales alone after FedEx Field looked pretty empty last season. Owner Dan Snyder lives for marketing quarterbacks and needs something new and shiny to fool a broken fan base into giving him one more chance to win. It would be a perfect payback should Philly sign Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper. Odds: 10-1



New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater drops back to pass under pressure from Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Free agent

Teddy Bridgewater, above, Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Fitzpatrick — oh my! Really, this is just one sad option next to Nick Foles. Overpaying the cream of the crud just seems wrong. Yet, Washington might compete with Jacksonville, Miami, Oakland and maybe Denver and the New York Giants for the top free agents and draft picks to fill QB voids. Maybe the Redskins should start Colt McCoy, keep Josh Johnson as the backup and hope an offseason with coach Jay Gruden fixes some of Johnson’s flaws that were exposed over the final two games in 2018. It’s really a no-win situation. Odds: 30-1



Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Alex Smith

There will be plenty of optimism over the offseason for bringing back Smith as the starter because it doesn’t cost the Redskins any additional money. They’re already on the hook in 2019 for a $20 million cap hit for the injured quarterback. But let’s be real — Smith just wants to walk without a limp for the rest of his life. Asking him to return from a devastating broken leg that was complicated by a serious infection at age 35 is too much. The Redskins won’t be able to legally get out of paying Smith, and it’s a real long shot that he will play again, much less in Week 1 of the 2019 season. Odds: 99-1

