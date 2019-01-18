

New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

In his four seasons as Capitals head coach, Barry Trotz frequently reminded his players to “collect standings points.” There was an expectation to halt any potential losing streak before it grew into a concern.

It’s a message the current Capitals could abide by after back-to-back losses to St. Louis and Nashville this week. The Capitals (27-14-5) have lost six of their past nine games as they prepare to host Trotz and the New York Islanders (26-15-4) on Friday.

“We need to get it together,” said winger Tom Wilson. “We’ve got to fix our game a little bit.”

Doing so against the Islanders won’t be easy. In his first year as New York’s bench boss, Trotz has the traditionally dormant squad in the thick of the playoff race.

[Is this Ovechkin at his best?]

As of Thursday, the Islanders had won 12 of their past 15 games to pull within three points of the Capitals and Blue Jackets for first place in the Metropolitan Division. After allowing the most goals in the NHL last season, the Islanders have given up the fewest this year.

“If you ask him, I’m sure he’s not surprised,” Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom said. “He’s got that tendency to bring in a good system and to make sure you focus on the right things, and he’s always pushing guys to get better.”

Trotz coached the Capitals from 2014 to 2018, culminating in the franchise’s first Stanley Cup in June. He resigned 11 days later, when he and the club could not agree on a new contract. Trotz then signed a five-year, $20 million deal with New York.

Friday marks Trotz’s first trip to Washington since then. A video tribute is planned and a warm reception is expected.

Trotz laid the groundwork for success in his first season with the Capitals, who had missed the playoffs the previous year and needed direction.

“He really talked about accountability and about buying in and that’s what this team needed,” Wilson said. “We had a lot of skill in the room, but we weren’t necessarily playing the right team game on any given night.”

Trotz went 205-89-34 during his four seasons in Washington and was named the NHL’s Coach of the Year in 2015-16.

“We all know what Barry’s done for us here as players and for us as a city, and it’s pretty special,” Backstrom said. “I’m sure he will be well-received here [Friday] and he should be. He deserves it.”