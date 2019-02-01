After a welcome eight-day respite, the Capitals return to the ice Friday night to open a six-game homestand against the Flames. Washington hit the All-Star break and accompanying bye week on a seven-game losing streak. The Capitals’ longest winless skid in five years pushed them into a tie for second place in the Metropolitan Division. The homestand is crucial because a six-game road trip immediately follows. Here are five storylines worth monitoring as the Capitals look to escape their funk.



Evgeny Kuznetsov (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Kuznetsov comeback

The Capitals will need more from Evgeny Kuznetsov. The team’s leading scorer last postseason has struggled since returning from an upper-body injury in November. Kuznetsov, who was briefly demoted to the third line two weeks ago, has scored just twice this season at five-on-five and entered the break with two goals over a 24-game stretch. Forwards Devante Smith-Pelly (25-game scoreless drought), Lars Eller (one goal in his last 17 games) and Brett Connolly (one goal in 15 games) are also seeking more consistency.



Alex Ovechkin (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Missing Ovechkin

The Capitals will be shorthanded against Calgary as Alex Ovechkin serves a one-game suspension for skipping the All-Star Game in favor of extra rest. Ovechkin has said he does not have any lingering injuries, but wanted a few extra days to ensure he is fresh for the stretch run. When he returns Sunday against Boston, Ovechkin will begin play tied with Sergei Fedorov as Russia’s all-time leading scorer in NHL history. Ovechkin’s NHL-best 37 goals this season leave him well positioned for a record eighth career goal-scoring title.



Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Trade deadline

The Capitals could be in the market for a bottom-six forward who could take faceoffs and play on the penalty kill, general manager Brian MacLellan suggested. Washington ranks last in faceoffs this season and 24th on the penalty kill. Has MacLellan’s shopping list grown during the losing streak? Washington’s upcoming stretch could determine how MacLellan approaches the Feb. 25 trade deadline. Andre Burakovsky, who has been limited to six goals and 12 points this season, could be moved to make space for an addition.



Matt Niskanen (Nick Wass/AP)

Defensive struggles

One of the staples from the Capitals’ Stanley Cup run last spring — their defensive commitment — was noticeably absent for much of January. Before the break, defenseman Matt Niskanen, above, said the Capitals were struggling with their transition defense, their defensive zone coverage and their puck management. Struggle with one of those areas and it could be a rough night. Struggle with all three and you find yourself in a rut much like this one. The Capitals have been outscored 36-18 in their past seven games.



Vancouver's Jay Beagle (83) collides with Arizona's Laurent Dauphin (12). (Darryl Dyck /The Canadian Press via AP)

Familiar faces return

Although the Capitals returned 18 of the 20 players who dressed in the Stanley Cup Finals last spring, both exceptions make their Washington returns during the upcoming homestand. Jay Beagle returns to Capital One Arena with the Canucks on Tuesday, while goaltender Philipp Grubauer will do the same Feb. 7 with the Avalanche. Beagle was the third-longest-tenured player in the organization (behind Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom) before signing a four-year deal with Vancouver on the first day of free agency.