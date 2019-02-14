

The tracks have sunk at several Metro stations like at Braddock Road, to where the car floor is below the platform. This poses a problem for people in wheelchairs. (Kery Murakami/Express)

As the Red Line train approached the Brookland station one day last year, Adie Baez rolled her wheelchair toward the door. She thought she’d be able to just roll off when the train arrived.

For even the most frustrated Metro users, there are a few things you typically don’t have to worry about, like stepping off the train at a station. But for those like Baez who have to navigate Metro in wheelchairs, nothing is ever certain.

It means riding on a train not quite sure if the elevators will be working at your destination station. Apparently, it also means never really knowing if you’ll be able to get off the train.

Baez goes through life in a wheelchair because she has osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bone disease, a genetic disorder that causes her bones to break easily. She gets treatment at Children’s National Medical Center, and she was on her way there that day on the Red Line.

But when the door opened at Brookland, she saw that the platform was several inches above the bottom of the train door. She pushed on the wheels but couldn’t quite get up to the platform.

Her wheelchair tilted backward as she struggled, but she was more worried the doors would close on her. Until, finally, she felt someone behind her give her a push to get her over what looked like a curb.

“At that moment, I just felt relieved someone helped me,” she said.

But for people with disabilities, being able to live independently is means everything. Looking back, she said, her pride was hurt. “It’s not something other people have to do — to ask random people for help,” she said.

Metro, in response to our inquiry, acknowledged that tracks have sunk so much at a few stations that the floor of the cars can sit below the edge of the platform.

Metro says it is aware of the problem at two other stations besides Brookland. Work at Braddock Road station isn’t scheduled until this summer and repairs at Greenbelt won’t be made until 2020, because Metro wants to make the fixes when it rebuilds platforms at those stations. Metro already raised the track at NoMa-Gallaudet U and Rhode Island stations last year.

Metro is also planning to make repairs at Brookland, even though the platform will not be rebuilt. Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly didn’t know when those repairs will be. She said WMATA is looking for a time when it will be doing other work on the platform.

However, there could be problems at other stations. On another day last year, Anthony Oberg, who uses a wheelchair because he has cerebral palsy, said he was on the Orange Line when he saw a woman in a wheelchair unable to push herself up onto the platform at East Falls Church. Ly said she wasn’t aware of the situation at East Falls Church or of plans to fix it. She said that the Americans With Disabilities Act allows platforms to be to up to 1 ½ inches higher than the car floor at stations built before 1991, like East Falls Church. The standard is tighter at newer stations: Platforms can only be five-eighths of an inch higher.

Oberg didn’t whip out a tape measure at the station. “But there is no way out of the train without doing a wheelie," said Oberg, who serves on a committee that advises Metro on issues faced by seniors, people with disabilities and others with accessibility challenges.

Metro does do better than other transit agencies in helping people with disabilities get around, Oberg and Baez both said. Oberg, who is from Boston, noted that the subway system in his hometown doesn’t have elevators.

But taking Metro if you have a disability means never being able to relax, because you never know what obstacle will emerge.

Until the repairs are made, Ly said, announcements are being made like the one on that came over the intercom as a Blue Line train approached the Braddock Road station last week. “Passengers exercise caution and watch your step exiting the train,” it said.

The problem is that platform is higher than the cars only in some spots. So you never know until the doors open if you’ll have to pop a wheelie or ask for help to get off.

It’s too stressful for Baez. She takes the bus to her medical appointments instead of chancing getting stuck on the train at Brookland.

“Getting to that station makes me nervous,” she said. “I worry about it happening when there’s no one there to help me.”

Got a story about riding Metro or have a question? Send it to kery.murakami@washpost.com or @theDCrider.

