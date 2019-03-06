

Home Rule’s owners announced Monday the store will close on March 31. (Photo courtesy of Greg Link/Home Rule)

For longtime D.C. resident Tom Alexander, visiting Home Rule wasn’t just about perusing the colorful store for home goods.

“It had the best holiday window displays,” he said.

Since its opening in 1999, the blue-bricked store in Northwest has drawn in customers with elaborate window decorations of turkeys in November and gingerbread houses in December, owner Greg Link said.

“Retail is retail,” he said. “One way we’ve made it more meaningful is through the windows.”

Link and co-owners Grace Procter-Allison and Rod Glover announced Monday that Home Rule will be closing March 31.

“For 20 years, our customers have supported and delighted us, and we are grateful for your loyalty and the many friendships we have made over the years,” the owners wrote in an online announcement.

Link said the store still has a great customer base, but the owners are ready to move in different directions.

“We need to let go,” he said.

Countless customers, like Alexander, went to the store’s Facebook page Monday to pay tribute to Home Rule, which has been voted Washington City Paper’s Best Home Goods Store many times.

“The store was a true pioneer for 14th Street,” Alexander said.



The annual holiday gingerbread window display at Home Rule. (Photo courtesy of Greg Link/Home Rule)

When Link bought the boarded-up building in 1998, there were only a few other stores on the street. He said the previous owners didn’t tell him the front window had been smashed during the 1968 riots — and that the broken glass was still there.

Link took the glass and turned it into a mosaic countertop to connect customers with an important part of D.C. history.

“I plan on having that countertop the rest of my life,” he said.

Over the past 20 years, Link said, he has seen the 14th Street corridor grow from an area full of parking lots to the thriving neighborhood it is today.

In 2000, Home Rule began the sidewalk sale Dog Days, which became an annual tradition marking the beginning of August. Link said he was inspired to start the event after attending a winter celebration in Montreal, where residents celebrated the most miserable time of their year. In the District, that meant a midsummer festivity.

Link hopes whoever occupies the space next embraces Home Rule’s traditions.

“I’d love to see more window [displays],” he said. “Do you want to sell? Do you want to talk to people? You have to enjoy selling. I want to see that same energy with someone in the shop.”