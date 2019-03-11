

The blank walls of the escalator at Metro Center are an opportunity in the eyes of artist Juan Pineda. (Kery Mur/Kery Murakami/ For Express)

When Juan Pineda was a teenager growing up in Bowie, Md., he’d see blank canvases on the sides of buildings around Fort Totten.

Inspired by the graffiti art in places like New York, he and his friends would sneak to the buildings with markers and spray paint in their backpacks. They’d scrawl their signature tags.

Pineda’s said “Cri,” short for the Mexican composer known as Cri-Cri. Difficult to describe in words, it was sort of a stylized scrawl in whatever bright colors he happened to have on him.

From the Red Line the next day, he’d admire his artwork.

Pineda was recalling this one day recently as he rode down the long, steep escalator at Metro Center.

Past the ornate canopy, he looked to the left and saw blank, gray, slightly stained concrete. He looked to the right and saw blank, gray, slightly stained concrete. He looked up. And he saw blank, gray, slightly stained concrete.

Everywhere he looked: blank canvass.



Artist Juan Pineda sees possibilities in stations like Metro Center. (kery/Kery Murakami/ For Express)

Pineda had agreed to meet us at the Metro Center entrance at 12th and G streets Northwest after we’d asked him how he’d respond to a recent online survey from Metro.

Metro’s Art in Transit program, for the first time in its 22-year history, surveyed riders about what they want to see from the program “as Metro looks to develop new arts initiatives and expand its existing programming.” The program commissions public art and puts on musical performances around stations.

Now 43, Pineda still continues to color the commutes of Metro riders through art. He created the brightly colored mural of geometric shapes that adorns an overhang outside the Bethesda station that thousands pass through every day.

And he has a vision for what he’d like to see in the stations: more. More art. More color. Whether it be murals or something else.

There’s plenty of canvas.

It was a cold and rainy day, and Pineda looked the part of a street artist in his dark blue peacoat and North Face stocking cap.

In recent years, vibrant colors of street art have been popping up in more places. On Pineda’s website are murals he’s created for hotels and offices. A giant dog and cat he painted look out, happy and healthy, on the side of the Brentwood Animal Hospital. His signature shapes and colors are displayed at the Inter-American Development Bank, where if you were to think of any colors, it would be money green. Instead, there are geometric shapes, arrows and swirls in hot pink, orange, purple and blues.



Artist Juan Pineda's mural brightens the Bethesda Metro station.

You don’t see much of that in Metro. A few murals in Metro stations — like the Community Rhythms scene of a jazz club in the tunnel of the U Street station — bring a riff of color.

But for the most part, stations look like what Pineda saw around him as he descended into the station: plain, lightly stained, gray concrete.

“There’s so much you can do there,” he said.

In a dark station that felt like a cave, Pineda pointed at more blank concrete walls behind the still images of ads for Metro’s M Shop and Swarovski jewelers. The station would feel more alive if more of the ads were digital and constantly changing, he said.

“It’s time for Metro to transform and support the moment by transforming their indoors platforms and stations with permanent and cool art,” he said.

Still, there are those who see beauty in the raw industrial feel of the concrete in the stations. Sam Husseini, a local writer and progressive political activist, for example, once had an exhibit of photos he took of the mold he found growing in Metro stations.

“I see many of the walls as beautiful as they are,” he said by email. And Metro should embrace the cavelike aspect of the stations, he said. “It can bring us back to a primordial place in us all. I think of having things like ‘primitive’ cave painting.”

Pineda said he could see Husseini’s point of view.

But as Pineda stood in the station, a couple walked by with the tired, blank expressions you often see on the Metro. They could stand to see more color, he said.

