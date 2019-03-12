

Liberty clinched an NCAA Tournament berth Sunday with a 74-68 win over Lipscomb in the Atlantic Sun championship game, and several other college hoops teams in Virginia, Maryland and D.C. are still alive in their league tournaments. But there are only five teams in the area that can make a case for an at-large NCAA berth. Here’s how those teams can improve their résumés this week in their conference tournaments and who they need to step up for them to make a run during March Madness.



Virginia defender De"Andre Hunter blocks shot by Virginia Tech shooter Nickeil Alexander-Walker. (Lee Luther Jr.)

Virginia

28-2 (16-2, ACC)

Next game: The Cavaliers earned a double bye as the top seed in the ACC Tournament. They will play the N.C. State/Clemson winner at 12:30 p.m. Thursday (ESPN or ESPN2).

NCAA seeding outlook: Virginia is pretty much a lock to be a No. 1 seed. The Cavaliers are ranked No. 2 in the AP poll and have three fewer losses than the three teams behind them.

Key to making a run: De’Andre Hunter, a potential NBA lottery pick, is an efficient scorer and one of the best lockdown perimeter defenders in the country. His injury ahead of last year’s NCAA tourney played a big part in the Cavaliers losing to No. 16-seeded UMBC.



Virginia Tech forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. (Lee Luther Jr.)

Virginia Tech

23-7 (12-6, ACC)

Next game: The Hokies are the No. 5 seed in the ACC Tournament and will play the Miami/Wake Forest winner at 2 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN).

NCAA seeding outlook: Virginia Tech will likely be a No. 4 or 5 seed but could jump to a No. 2 or 3 seed with an ACC tourney title considering that would likely mean having to beat Florida State, Virginia and Duke or North Carolina.

Key to making a run: The Hokies are a dangerous team when Kerry Blackshear Jr. is running pick-and-rolls and producing from the low block. The junior is coming on strong down the stretch, with three double-doubles in his past five games.



Maryland Terrapins guard Anthony Cowan Jr (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Maryland

22-9 (13-7, Big Ten)

Next game: The Terps are the No. 5 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and will play the Nebraska/Rutgers winner at 2:55 p.m. Thursday (BTN).

NCAA seeding outlook: Maryland will probably be between a No. 4 and 6 seed, and will have a chance to pick up quality wins over Wisconsin, Michigan State and Purdue or Michigan in the Big Ten tourney.

Key to making a run: Anthony Cowan Jr. is who the Terps turn to when they need a key bucket down the stretch. The junior guard has a history of stepping up in big moments and averaged 18 points a game in the Terps’ four wins over ranked teams this season.



Marcus Evans of the VCU Rams. (Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

VCU

25-6 (16-2, A-10)

Next game: The regular-season A-10 champions will play the Rhode Island/La Salle winner in the conference tournament at noon Friday (NBCSN).

NCAA seeding outlook: The Rams have won 12 straight games, but they lack quality wins so their ceiling is probably a No. 5 or 6 seed. And they could fall to a No. 8 or 9 seed if they lose in the A-10 Tournament.

Key to making a run: VCU has had a balanced attack for much of the season, with four players averaging at least 9.5 points, but Marcus Evans has lately emerged as the Rams’ go-to option. The junior led VCU in scoring in the past five games.



Georgetown guard Mac McClung. (Nick Wass)

Georgetown

19-12 (9-9, Big East)

Next game: The Hoyas are the No. 6 seed in the Big East Tournament and will open against No. 3-seeded Seton Hall at 9:30 p.m. Thursday (FS1).

NCAA seeding outlook: Georgetown is on the outside looking in right now, but it could earn a No. 11 or 12 seed with wins over Seton Hall and Marquette en route to the Big East title game.

Key to making a run: While Jessie Govan is one of the most reliable players in the country, freshman Mac McClung appears to be the Hoyas’ difference-maker. He had 21 points when they beat Villanova on Feb. 20, but just 4 points when they lost to the Wildcats on Feb. 3.