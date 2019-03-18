March Madness is my favorite holiday and every year I celebrate in a different way. One year I went to Vegas for a bachelor party, another year I spent 12 hours watching games at a Topgolf, and another year I set a personal record for fewest steps in a day by never leaving the couch. This year, I’ll be in Salt Lake City watching the first two rounds live. So when you’re ripping my bracket on Twitter (@Tomiksports), just know these picks were made with passion. Scroll down to see the bracket.



Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

East

First-round upset alert: No. 9 UCF over No. 8 VCU

With 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall, who can dunk without jumping, and the one-two backcourt punch of B.J. Taylor and Aubrey Dawkins, the Knights are a fun team to watch. UCF has never won an NCAA Tournament game, but that drought is about to end.

Sweet 16 sleeper: No. 6 Maryland

The Terps have a favorable path with a potential second-round matchup against an LSU team in turmoil. Tigers coach Will Wade is suspended indefinitely as he faces allegations of being part of a pay-for-play scandal.

Final Four pick: No. 1 Duke

The college hoops season revolved around Zion Williamson, and that won’t change now. The freshman’s knee looks just fine. He was a perfect 13-for-13 in a win over Syracuse — his first game back from injury — and scored 81 points in three ACC Tournament games.



Michigan Wolverines Freshman Ignas Brazdeikis. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

West

First-round upset alert: No. 12 Murray State over No. 5 Marquette

Ja Morant is eighth in the country in scoring (24.6 points a game) and first in assists (10.0 a game). The projected top-three pick in June’s NBA draft can take over games.

Sweet 16 sleeper: No. 8 Syracuse

The Orange made the Final Four in 2016 as a No. 10 seed and the Sweet 16 last year as a No. 11 seed. Coach Jim Boeheim’s 2-3 zone is made for March, and Syracuse has almost the same team as it had in 2017-18.

Final Four pick: No. 2 Michigan

The Wolverines beat Villanova, Purdue and North Carolina by a combined 63 points and have the third-best scoring defense in the NCAA (58.8 points allowed a game). Freshman Ignas Brazdeikis ended the regular season with three straight 20-point games.



Grant Williams of the Tennessee Volunteers (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

South

First-round upset alert: No. 11 Saint Mary’s over No. 6 Villanova

The Wildcats are the defending NCAA champs and won the Big East, but they are vulnerable — as shown in losses to Furman and Penn. Saint Mary’s defense completely shut down Gonzaga in the WCC title game.

Sweet 16 sleeper: No. 5 Wisconsin

The Badgers missed the tournament last year, but made it to the Sweet 16 the previous four seasons. Led by do-everything senior forward Ethan Happ, Wisconsin won six of its last eight games of the season.

Final Four pick: No. 2 Tennessee

The Vols are balanced and experienced, with five upperclassmen averaging double-digits in scoring. Junior forward Grant Williams, the SEC player of the year, is a matchup nightmare in the post; he averages 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds a game.



Coby White of the North Carolina Tar Heels. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Midwest

First-round upset alert: No. 9 Washington over No. 8 Utah State

The Pac-12 was horrible this season, which minimized Washington’s regular-season title. But the Huskies are second in the country in blocks and have a top-30 scoring defense.

Sweet 16 sleeper: No. 7 Wofford

The Terriers won 20 straight games to end the season, went undefeated in the Southern Conference, and finished ranked in the AP poll. Their only losses this year were to North Carolina, Oklahoma, Kansas and Mississippi State.

Final Four pick: No. 1 North Carolina

Few teams play at a faster pace than the Tar Heels, who rank third in the NCAA in scoring (86.6 points a game). Coby White sets the tempo and became the all-time freshman scoring leader at UNC when he passed Michael Jordan on March 5.