The Big Dance is about to become an ACC party.

Duke is the overall top seed for good reason — the Blue Devils will win it all. With ACC brethren North Carolina and Virginia also No. 1 seeds, it’s hard to pick against college basketball’s elite conference. Three aces usually come away a winner and a Duke-North Carolina final seems like a fitting end to this season.

Duke’s Zion Williamson, who’s a lock to be the top pick in the upcoming NBA draft, returned after missing a month with a knee sprain to post 81 points and 30 rebounds over three days to lead the Blue Devils to an ACC Tournament title. Williamson and fellow future lottery pick RJ Barrett form an unstoppable force. This is easy money.

To win your pool, it’s essential to get at least two teams to the Final Four and the smart money is on North Carolina more than fellow top seeds Virginia and Gonzaga.

Out West, No. 2 Michigan will outlast No. 4 Florida State to deny the ACC another Final Four bid.

In the South, the Cavaliers will run into this year’s Cinderella: No. 12 Oregon. The Ducks are the bracket buster that will help you beat your office mates. They will survive Virginia and get by defending champion Villanova to advance to Minneapolis.

Playing it safe doesn’t win pools. The key is finding that one low seed that will surprise everyone. No. 14 Yale, No. 13 UC-Irvine and No. 12 New Mexico State are all capable of first-round upsets. But Oregon is the only double-digit seed that can launch a deep run. The Ducks have a favorable path, with No. 5 Wisconsin in the first round and a second-round showdown against the UC-Irvine/Kansas State winner.

Virginia is still unproven come tournament time — as exhibited last year when it became the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed — and Oregon is the type of team that the Cavaliers could slip up on.

Meanwhile, sticking with the local teams is a fast way to bust your bracket. Think like an investor, not as a fan. Maryland is such a hard read and losing to Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament was a disgrace.

But the Terps have an easy route to the Sweet 16, with a First Four winner and a No. 3 LSU team with a suspended coach potentially standing in their way. That could set up a meeting with Michigan State in D.C. with a dream matchup against Duke in the Elite Eight on the line. Of course, this is where the Terps will bow out.

Ultimately, Maryland, Virginia Tech and Virginia will all exit in the Sweet 16.

In the end, it will be Duke and North Carolina meeting for the fourth time this season and — like in the ACC semifinals — the Blue Devils will prevail.

