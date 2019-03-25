

How old is too old to celebrate a birthday? (ben claassen iii and Ben Claassen III/Illustration)

Express Advice Columnist

Don’t miss the next live chat: Dr. Andrea Bonior, a licensed clinical psychologist who has been helping readers with Baggage Check since 2005, hosts a weekly live chat at washingtonpost.com on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. She discusses her recent columns and answers any questions you may have about relationships, work, family, mental health and more. Join or read Dr. Andrea’s latest live chat here.

Q. My mother is in her 70s and thinks that the world should stop for her birthday. Her demands have gotten more and more ridiculous the past few years, with her guilt-tripping me and my sister if we don’t come to town for the actual day itself (we live a four-hour plane flight from her). It does not matter that we have jobs and lives and, in my sister’s case, a pregnancy. But my sister says we should just indulge her because she won’t be around forever. But this makes me look bad if I say no. (It wouldn’t be the first time I was the “bad” daughter.) Please give me a reality check here.

I could talk about boundary-setting, owning your “no” and taking care of yourself and your own needs even if someone else chooses to view you in a negative way for it. And I’ve certainly seen the Birthdays Gone Wild trend get crazy at times. But I can’t shake the nagging feeling like I’m not sure what’s actually unreasonable here. Yes, demanding your plane-flight-necessitating presence on a certain weekday is potentially selfish or domineering, but I don’t hear you saying your mom is that way in general. And we’re talking about once a year. I feel like I’m betraying you here, but a part of me is with your sister. Could it be worth exploring this as a one-off every year, with certain other visits sacrificed or adjusted since your mom prioritizes this one?

My wife’s never happy with me

Q. I feel like my wife wants me to be someone I’m not. She compares me to her friends’ husbands, in a subtle way but constantly. She is prone to insecurity about our finances, our house and our vacations, and I feel like it has gotten worse over the years now that we have a child. Her constant dissatisfaction makes me not want to have another child, because I feel like there will be even more for her to be unhappy about. I have tried to get her to see a therapist but she says there is no time, and once again complains about how we don’t have enough money for it.

It’s quite possible that your wife is suffering from depression or anxiety (or both); her negativity and upset flashes that potential in big neon lights. And it could have a hormonal/postpartum contribution as well, though you don’t say how old your child is. But even if she doesn’t want to address these issues for herself, she has to understand that they are affecting your marriage and likely your child. So your goal should be to convey that to her in a way that is empathetic and supportive — not that she is being a bad parent or wife, but rather that she deserves to feel better. Make it clear that the time and financial commitment of therapy is worth it to you. It wouldn’t be unreasonable for you to start with a couples therapist to help her see the significance of this. And it would show that you are willing to walk the walk as well.

Send your questions for Baggage Check to Dr. Andrea Bonior at baggage@wpost.com. She may answer them in an upcoming column in Express or in a live chat on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. at washingtonpost.com.

Read more:

I’m breaking up with my boyfriend ... but not till after the big trip we planned

My best friend, who struggles with infertility, hates that I’m pregnant

I have social anxiety and I need a better way to say no to invitations