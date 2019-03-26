

Members of the band Ex Hex, from left, Mary Timony, Betsy Wright and Laura Harris, enjoy the ice cream flavor Another DiMINTsion, which is inspired by their music. It’s available at Mount Desert Island through May 10. (Jason Hamacher/Lost Origin Productions)

If Ex Hex’s power pop were an ice cream flavor, guitarist Mary Timony’s angular riffs would be savory chocolate chips swirled into a bold peppermint soundscape.

That’s the line of thinking behind Another DiMINTsion, a limited batch of mint chocolate chip ice cream from the D.C. outpost of Mount Desert Island Ice Cream. The flavor celebrates Ex Hex’s new album, “It’s Real.”

“We are huge fans of the band and we play Ex Hex a lot in the shop, so we thought it would be a fun way to bring that together,” says Brian Lowit, who co-owns the ice cream shop with Melissa Quinley.

They worked with the local rock band to develop the flavor, which is sold at the Mount Pleasant ice cream shop by the scoop, or bundled with the band’s new album and a T-shirt.

The limited-edition ice cream is available through May 10, and Lowit and Quinley will sell scoops at Ex Hex’s show at the 9:30 Club that same night.

“Of course, the band gets as much as they want for free,” Lowit says.