

Alex Ovechkin (Getty images/Express illustration)

It happens so often, it’s practically become a rite of spring. As the Capitals pursue another Metropolitan Division title, Alex Ovechkin is again on target for a 50-goal season.

On Tuesday at Capital One Arena, Ovechkin snapped a rare four-game goalless drought with his 49th of the season — the eventual game-winner as the Capitals beat Carolina 4-1.

Chants of “We Want 50!” filled the arena late in the third period and although it didn’t happen at home, Ovechkin is confident he’ll hit the mark soon.

“Yeah,” he predicted. “Next game.”

Ovechkin has now matched his goal total from last season when he finished painfully short of 50. Ovechkin scored twice in Washington’s regular-season finale last year when a hat trick was needed. This season, Ovechkin will have ample opportunity to hit the magic number with five games remaining before the playoffs.



Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin. (Nick Wass)

“It would be nice to get it,” Ovechkin said. “But we still have five games. I have lots of chances to score [Tuesday] and finally I get one. I think last couple games I didn’t use my chances. It was important goal, and I’m happy with the win.”

The Capitals have won two straight and are 11-3-1 in their past 15 games. They begin a three-game road trip Friday in Carolina (7 p.m.; NBCSW), three points clear of the Islanders and Penguins atop the Metropolitan Division. With a win, Washington will clinch a playoff berth for the 11th time in 12 seasons.

“That’s important,” Ovechkin said. “That’s why we play 82 games — to clinch the playoffs. And then in the playoffs, you never know.”

Ovechkin has spent much of the season atop the goal-scoring leaderboard, although Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl (46) and Toronto’s John Tavares (45) have recently narrowed the gap. Ovechkin is seeking a league-record eighth career goal-scoring title and an eighth career 50-goal campaign. Only Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy (nine each) have had more 50-goal seasons.

[Is this Ovechkin at his best?]

“We know what’s going on and we’re rooting for him,” said defenseman Matt Niskanen. “First and foremost we need to win and get better as a team. But if he’s scoring, that usually means good things for us. … It’s fun watching Ovi when he gets super competitive. He’s so driven to win and to put up numbers when [a milestone] is there in front of him.”

Now in his 14th NHL season and with more than 1,000 games on his hockey odometer, Ovechkin, 33, could become the third-oldest 50-goal scorer in league history, behind only Johnny Bucyk and Jaromir Jagr.

“It’s such a tough thing to talk about because 50 goals is an amazing, amazing year,” Capitals coach Todd Reirden said earlier this month. “And he just continues to do it despite getting a year older and despite having a long season the year before. He’s pretty remarkable.”