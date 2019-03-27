After two straight NL East titles, the Nationals missed the playoffs in 2018 — the first season with manager Dave Martinez at the helm. In the offseason, Washington identified some of its biggest problem areas and made moves in an attempt to fill those holes. Here are the new faces and why they could help the Nationals return to the postseason.

What’s new: Kurt Suzuki and Yan Gomes, above, will rotate at catcher, and Brian Dozier will replace Daniel Murphy as the starting second baseman.

Reason to be optimistic: Dozier adds power to a middle infield that was without Murphy for more than 100 games last year. As a team, the Nats’ second basemen had just 15 home runs and 67 RBIs in 2018. Over the past five seasons, Dozier has averaged 32 homers and 87 RBIs per 162 games. At catcher, Matt Wieters struggled mightily at the plate the past two seasons, so Suzuki and Gomes, who was an All-Star last year in Cleveland, should be major upgrades.

What’s new: Center fielder Victor Robles, above, was called up late last season and played in 21 games in September. He’ll assume a much larger role this year with Bryce Harper in Philly and Michael A. Taylor opening the year on the injury list.

Reason to be optimistic: Robles, 21, won’t have to fill Harper’s big shoes on his own. Left fielder Juan Soto, 20, is expected to continue to develop after one of the most productive teenage seasons in MLB history. And veteran right fielder Adam Eaton looks healthy after playing in 118 games over two seasons with Washington.

What’s new: Left-hander Patrick Corbin signed a six-year, $140 million contract, and right-hander Anibal Sanchez, above, signed a two-year, $19 million deal.

Reason to be optimistic: Gio Gonzalez and Tanner Roark had 354 starts for the Nats from 2012 through 2018, winning 150 games. But both struggled last season. The ERAs that Gonzalez (4.57) and Roark (4.34) had with the Nats last year were more than a run higher than Corbin (3.15) and Sanchez (2.83) had in 2018. Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer and Corbin have each finished in the top five in NL Cy Young voting at least once in the past two seasons.

What’s new: Former Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal, above, signed a one-year deal after missing all of 2018 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Veteran left-hander Tony Sipp, 35, and righty Kyle Barraclough were also added to the bullpen.

Reason to be optimistic: Rosenthal, who once had 93 saves in a two-year span (2014-15), was hitting triple-digits this spring and will likely be the set-up man for closer Sean Doolittle. Sipp is a much-needed left-handed specialist, and Barraclough will be able to eat up some innings; he had at least 60 appearances each of the past three seasons for Miami.

