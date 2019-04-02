

Elsa and Joy do a little landscaping at Tudor Place in Georgetown. (Photo courtesy of Tudor Place Historic House & Garden)

Elsa and Joy were hard at work within hours of arriving at Tudor Place Historic House and Garden on Tuesday. Experts in the field of eating tender new growth, the two Nubian goats munched unsightly Japanese honeysuckle that was taking over a chain-link fence that gardeners had earmarked for slower-growing English ivy.

“If we were to pay a company to do this, it would take forever — they’d have to hand-pull the honeysuckle or they’d use an herbicide, which isn’t so good for the environment,” said Josh Meyer, director of buildings, gardens and grounds for the historic home. “Goatscaping is more sustainable and less expensive.”



A goat gardener hard at work at Tudor Place in Georgetown. (Photo courtesy of Tudor Place Historic House & Garden)

The Georgetown mansion’s lawn was home to all sorts of farm animals in the early 19th century, when Martha Washington’s granddaughter lived there. In modern-day D.C., grazing goats requires a permit from the city and an electric fence to protect the animals from predators, Meyer said.

“Renting goats is a little harder than renting a leaf blower, but I’m happy to walk anyone through the process if they’re interested in trying it,” Meyer said.

The two goats will be hard at work along the fenceline at 31st and Q streets NW, through Thursday.