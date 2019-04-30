The entire 11th grade of the District of Columbia International School must be grateful to Rosalie Ngatchou — her success means they’ll all get a day off.

Ngatchou, 17, will be D.C.’s representative to the Poetry Out Loud semifinal competition, which kicks off Tuesday at George Washington University’s Lisner Auditorium. The finals are on Wednesday.



Rosalie Ngatchou, an 11th-grader at District of Columbia International School, who will be representing the city in the 2019 Poetry Out Loud competition. (Rosalie Ngatchou)

She clearly has the home town advantage, particularly since the school is sending her entire grade to cheer her on. The competition will also be broadcast on a live webcast.

Poetry Out Loud is a national competition where high school students vie for a $20,000 prize by reciting poetry. Ngatchou first heard about it last year.

“I actually saw the D.C. competition on TV. I was flipping through the channels and I saw kids around my age reciting poetry and I was like ‘Oh, what’s this?’ ” says Ngatchou, who lives in the Lamond Riggs neighborhood of D.C.

She says she had planned to look out for the competition this year but forgot about it until her teacher announced that their class would be participating in the competition.

Ngatchou made it to the national stage by winning her class, grade and school competitions before winning the citywide D.C. battle.

The three poems she will be reciting are “The Poem You’ve Been Waiting For” by Tarfia Faizullah; “At Cross Purposes” by Samuel Menashe; and Emily Dickinson’s “‘Hope’ is the thing with feathers —.”

“I’ve always liked writing, so poetry wasn’t new to me — but reciting poetry [was],” Ngatchou says. “The thing I struggle with is I don’t know if I’m reciting the poem the way the author really intended or my personal interpretation. Which one is more important? I don’t know.”

When it’s time to take the stage, Ngatchou says she’ll be trusting her own judgment. “I do what feels right to me.”