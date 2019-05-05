

Will Forte, left, plays the worst seatmate imaginable to Tim Robinson’s newlywed husband in the Netflix sketch show “I Think You Should Leave.” (Netflix)

TV Critic

Comedy sketch shows are almost always wildly uneven as they seek to fill 30 minutes, an hour or, for “Saturday Night Live,” 90 minutes. You’ll laugh, you’ll sigh with boredom and inevitably you’ll go “ew” instead of “ha.”

“I Think You Should Leave,” a new Netflix sketch show from semi-obscure “SNL” alum Tim Robinson, solves that problem. The six episodes, which dropped April 23, are each a compact quarter-hour. But how does it fare on the laugh-o-meter?

As the title indicates, the skits are often about normal situations that turn yucky. So it’s time for the obnoxious person to vamoose.

Like when guest star Will Forte begins chitchatting with two honeymooners on a plane — then comes unhinged. He croons a lullaby in the husband’s ear and commences crying like a demented baby as payback because, decades ago, the newlywed husband was himself a bawling baby who ruined Forte’s flight. Even though this is the world’s worst seatmate nightmare, the demented glint in Forte’s eyes and his extremely realistic mewling are hilarious.

In another skit, a focus group on desired features for a new car takes a delightfully absurdist turn when an aged (and very annoying) participant suggests “a steering wheel that doesn’t fly off in your hands while you’re driving. If the steering wheel flies off, I’m toast.”

There’s also the ebullient Sam Richardson, who starred alongside Robinson in the sweet departed sitcom “Detroiters” and kills it as naive optimist Richard Splett on “Veep.” He hosts the "112th Baby of the Year Competition,” serenading three chubby finalists with absurdly hilarious lyrics that compare their toes to “curled canned shrimp.” The crowd shouts obscenities at the baby wearing a Kid Rock-style outfit. You just want the pageant to stop, but of course are thrilled that it keeps on going.

Then comes the skit about a birthday party guest (an uncomfortably intense Robinson). Desperate to confirm that the birthday guy (Steven Yeun) likes his gift of a wreath, he demands the gift receipt … and eats it! Perhaps fans of poop humor may be amused by what comes next. But the spiraling stupidity made me want to say to the show, “I think you should leave now.”

Then again, if an episode sinks below your personal threshold of gross-yet-acceptable humor, at least you’ve only wasted 15 minutes.