

We can only assume that Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Eve (Inbar Lavi) are up to no good. (Netflix)

Not to go overboard with religious imagery, but Fox sent the series “Lucifer” to cancellation limbo, only for Netflix to resurrect the show and release Season 4.

In case you aren’t one of the devoted fans who prayed for divine intervention to rescue “Lucifer,” here’s the premise. Lucifer was a perfectly decent angel, only, as the Bible says of him, “Your heart became proud on account of your beauty, and you corrupted your wisdom because of your splendor.”

Well, they say pride’ll kill ya. The smug and rebellious angel was kicked out of heaven and sent to rule hell. In the TV version (based on Neil Gaiman’s comic book), Lucifer grew bored with the underworld and made an ironic move to Los Angeles — the “City of Angels.”

In his new life, handsome and debonair Lucifer (Tom Ellis) runs a nightclub and partners with tightly wound police detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German). He’s a big help because he can make people speak their hidden desires. As is often the case with unlikely TV partners, they like each other. A lot. Then at the end of Season 3, Chloe saw Lucifer’s yucky red “devil face.”

Thanks to Netflix, now we’ll know how their relationship will unfold after this revelation!

The 10-episode season, which came out earlier this month, opens with a witty recap of the past three cycles, then off it goes. Crimes must be solved, and religious questions must be pondered as Lucifer wonders if he is innately evil.

For comic relief, we have Lucifer’s quips: “How devilish! And I would know, after all.” He also sings … if not like an angel, then like a sardonic cabaret star. Ellis’ melancholy rendition of Radiohead’s “Creep” aptly sums up his situation: “I’m a weirdo. What the hell am I doing here?”

Now that “here” is Netflix instead of Fox, the show needs to adjust its rhythms a bit. When a scene ends, it seems there will be a commercial break — only the next scene pops up, because Netflix is an ad-free zone.

There’s also about 10 more minutes per episode. But the added time doesn’t drag things down. There’s more time for jokes and for the season’s rich plot lines, which include the issues raised by an angel/human baby, as well as a looming theological question: “Who’s da New King of Hell?” Could it be … Lucifer?