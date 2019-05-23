

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 18: Washington Redskins president Bruce Allen and team owner Dan Snyder before a game between the Washington Redskins and the Houston Texans at FedEX Field on November 18, 2018, in Landover, MD. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Dan Snyder is about to receive a LinkedIn notification to celebrate 20 years at the Washington Redskins, but he might not get many congratulatory notes. On May 25, 1999, NFL owners unanimously approved the $800 million sale of the team to a group led by a rich 34-year-old who was a lifelong Redskins fan. What could go wrong? Here are 20 numbers that define Snyder’s reign in Washington.

139-180-1: The Redskins’ record since Snyder took over the team in 1999. Washington never had more than 10 regular-season wins during that span.

2: The number of playoff wins the Redskins have had over the past 20 years. Washington’s last postseason victory was a 17-10 win over the Buccaneers on Jan. 7, 2006.

3: The number of Super Bowls won by other NFC East teams since 1999. The Giants have two (2007, 2011) and the Eagles have one (2018). Like Washington, the Cowboys also have zero, so at least there’s that for Redskins fans.

3: The number of NFC East titles for the Redskins since 1999. Over the past 20 years, the Eagles have eight division championships, while the Cowboys have five and the Giants have four.

12-28: The Redskins’ record against the Cowboys since 1999. In Snyder’s first six years, Washington was 1-11 against its biggest rival.

19: The number of Redskins starting QBs since 1999: Brad Johnson; Jeff George; Tony Banks; Shane Matthews; Patrick Ramsey; Danny Wuerffel; Tim Hasselbeck; Mark Brunell; Jason Campbell; Todd Collins; Donovan McNabb; Rex Grossman; John Beck; Robert Griffin III; Kirk Cousins; Colt McCoy; Alex Smith; Josh Johnson; and Mark Sanchez.

8: The number of head coaches, including interims, the Redskins have had under Snyder: Norv Turner (1999-2000); Terry Robiskie (2000); Marty Schottenheimer (2001); Steve Spurrier (2002-03); Joe Gibbs (2004-07); Jim Zorn (2008-09); Mike Shanahan (2010-13); Jay Gruden (2014-present). Only Gruden has lasted longer than four seasons.

19: The number of years over the past two decades that the Redskins have had either Vinny Cerrato or Bruce Allen in the front office. Cerrato was fired in 2001 by Marty Schottenheimer only to be rehired by Snyder the following year. While Snyder has been quick to fire coaches, he’s been oddly loyal to his top executives.

3: The number of seasons since 1999 that the Redskins have had a top-10 scoring offense — 1999 (2nd); 2012 (4th) and 2015 (10th). Over that span, they ranked 20th or worse 13 times. From 1983 to 1991, Washington had a top-10 scoring offense in eight of the nine seasons.

4: The number of seasons since 1999 that the Redskins have had a top-10 scoring defense — 2000 (7th); 2004 (5th); 2005 (9th) and 2008 (6th). Over that span, they ranked 20th or worse nine times. When they won the Super Bowl in 1982, the Redskins had the top scoring defense in the league.

5: The number of wide receivers the Redskins drafted in the first two rounds since 1999: Rod Gardner (No. 15, 2001); Taylor Jacobs (No. 44, 2003); Devin Thomas (No. 34, 2008); Malcolm Kelly (No. 51, 2008); and Josh Doctson (No. 22, 2016). Those five receivers had a combined 406 receptions in 15 seasons with the Redskins (an average of just 27 per year).

1: The number of seasons All-Pro cornerback Deion Sanders played for the Redskins after signing a seven-year, $56 million contract in 2000. After one season, Sanders decided to retire at 33 and ended up forfeiting part of his $8 million signing bonus. He came back in 2004 to play two seasons with the Ravens.

$90M: The approximate amount the Redskins spent in 2006 to sign three free agents — safety Adam Archuleta, defensive end Andre Carter and wide receiver Antwaan Randle El — to max six- or seven-year deals. None of the three played out their contracts.

$100M: The amount of the seven-year contract the Redskins gave to defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth in 2009, with $41 million of that guaranteed. Haynesworth played 20 games for Washington, recording 53 tackles and 6 ½ sacks. The contract is now the standard by which all bad NFL contracts are measured.

59-28: The score of the Redskins’ “Monday Night Football” loss to the Eagles on Nov. 16, 2010. Just hours after Washington handed Donovan McNabb a five-year, $78 million contract extension ($40 million guaranteed), the Redskins were torched by the QB’s former team. McNabb watched the Eagles’ new QB, Michael Vick, become the first in NFL history with 300 yards passing, 50 yards rushing, four passing TDs and two rushing TDs in a game.

4: The number of draft picks the Redskins traded to the Rams in exchange for the No. 2 pick in the 2012 NFL draft, which Washington used on QB Robert Griffin III. The Rams got first-round picks in 2012 (No. 6 overall), 2013 (No. 22), and 2014 (No. 2), as well as Washington’s second-round pick (No. 39) in 2012. Griffin played just 37 games for the Redskins, going 14-21 during an injury-plagued and drama-filled three seasons.

144: The number of points the Redskins were outscored by in 2013, the fourth-worst scoring differential in franchise history and the worst since 1961. Washington went 3-13, but the Rams owned their No. 2 pick in the draft as part of the trade to acquire RGIII.

$94M: The amount of the four-year extension the Redskins gave Alex Smith on Jan. 30, 2018, after trading the Chiefs for the QB. In Week 11 of last season, Smith broke his leg and might never play again.

19%: The drop in attendance at FedEx Field from 2017 to 2018. The Redskins had an NFL-low 74.4% home capacity last season, averaging about 61,028 fans per game. In 2017, the Redskins averaged 75,175 people per home game. In 1999, the Redskins were third in the NFL in home attendance, averaging 77,469 people per game.

$3.1B: The estimated value of the Redskins franchise, nearly four times what Snyder’s group paid in 1999, according to a Forbes report last year. Despite the team’s struggles over the past two decades, Washington has the fifth-highest value in the NFL, behind the Cowboys ($5B), Patriots ($3.8B), Giants ($3.3B) and Rams ($3.2B).