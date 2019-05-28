

Riders outside the Braddock Road station board a shuttle to Crystal City on the first day of the summer-long shutdown of six Metro stations. (Kery Murakami/Kery Murakami/Express)

Metro’s 15-week shutdown of six Yellow and Blue line stations began in earnest Tuesday morning, with reports of varying degrees of pain.

As many commuters found themselves watching full shuttles pass them by — and then found themselves on buses inching through traffic — some said their commutes had grown by far more than the 30 minutes Metro estimated the shutdown would add.

There were a handful of reports of shuttle drivers getting lost, including one from a reporter for a Defense Department news outlet about a bus that was supposed to go from Huntington to the Pentagon station. It somehow ended up in Anacostia.

The “express” bus from Huntington to the Pentagon ended up at Anacostia metro. Making progress! pic.twitter.com/D078ie3H8J — James A. Garamone (@GaramoneDODNews) May 28, 2019

And there was the general realization that it’s going to be a very long summer.

“Buckle up, we’re in for a frustrating summer,” tweeted Paula Kostiuk, who had what must have been one of the day’s longest commutes.

Hey @wmata, my normally 45min commute took TWO HOURS this morning. If I wanted to spend that much time commuting, I would live in a big house in the suburbs instead of a city apartment. Buckle up, were in for a frustrating summer. @unsuckdcmetro #MetroShutdown — Paula Kostiuk (@Hey_HeyPaula) May 28, 2019

Heeding Metro’s advice to plan for an additional 30 minutes, she got up early and left home at 7:45 a.m. She knew it would take longer than the usual 45 minutes from the Eisenhower Avenue station to Dupont Circle, but Kostiuk said in an email that she was expecting it to take maybe an hour and 15 minutes.

But the shuttle ride to Crystal City took an hour. “It seemed to take forever,” she wrote. After getting off the shuttle to take the Blue Line and then her usual transfer to the Red Line, she got to work two hours after she set out.

Around 8 a.m. outside the closed Braddock Road station, free shuttle buses came every five minutes or so, as Metro promised. But Jennifer Dollinger stood in a line of commuters for 20 minutes, watching as four mostly full buses took on the few passengers they could and then drove away.

Dollinger said she’d wanted to come see how things went before looking at other options. But she said, “I’m mentally prepared for this to not go smoothly.”

She said later by email that things went as well as she expected. Her usual 45-minute commute to her job near the Archives station as media manager for the National Association of Realtors took an hour and 35 minutes.

Bradley Rawls stood in the same line and waited 20 minutes, trying to be forgiving of Metro. He could live with the delays, he said, “as long as they do the work they promised.”

But after his usual 35-minute commute to Gallery Place took an hour and 20 minutes, he emailed that Metro’s 30-minute estimate “appears to be very optimistic."

Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly, however, said that “while there were some challenges with a small number of shuttle buses, the vast majority ran on schedule — approximately every five minutes or less during the morning rush hour. As anticipated, there were some hiccups as we fine-tune our operations and customers get accustomed to the different travel options. We are making adjustments where needed and expect that these issues will work themselves out over the next week.”

After just a day, though, several riders said they were looking for alternatives.

Jennifer Slotnick, who also had to wait for the shuttle at Braddock Road, said she’d probably pay the extra $1.75 to ride a Metroway bus, which runs in bus-only lanes. She hoped others who could find alternatives would avoid the free shuttles and leave them for those who need them.

For some, the pain was relative. One seemingly cursed woman said as she waited for a train at Crystal City that it had taken her a half-hour to get there by shuttle from Braddock Road.

It was better than last summer, when she lived along the Red Line during the closure of the Rhode Island Avenue and Brookland stations for platform repairs. Some days she spent an hour on the shuttle, said the woman, who said she was a federal worker and didn’t want to be named.

And yes, she said, she lived through the Red Line closures only to move to Alexandria just before this shutdown.

“I didn’t know it was going to happen until after I moved,” she said.