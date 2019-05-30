

D.C. United defender Chris Odoi-Atsem returned to MLS play Wednesday night against the Chicago Fire. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Chris Odoi-Atsem gestured toward the scar on his right pectoral muscle as he held court in Audi Field’s home locker room, briefly acknowledging a physical reminder of a journey he could never forget.

The scar stemmed from a port inserted as part of the D.C. United defender’s chemotherapy treatment. As Odoi-Atsem endured four months of taxing sessions, having been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma last year, the idea of returning to the MLS field sustained him.

That moment arrived Wednesday night: Odoi-Atsem made his first MLS appearance in 14 months, starting and playing 68 minutes in United’s 3-3 draw with the Chicago Fire at Audi Field.

“Every day, especially during my chemo treatments, this was sort of my light at the end of the tunnel — coming back to Audi Field, playing an MLS game in front of these fans in this atmosphere,” said Odoi-Atsem, who turned 24 earlier this week. “On rough days, this would get me through.”

A Mitchellville, Md., native who played at DeMatha Catholic High School and the University of Maryland, Odoi-Atsem was picked by his hometown team in the first round of the 2017 MLS draft and made nine appearances his rookie year.

He had logged just 12 minutes last season when a combination of injuries and puzzling ailments sidelined him. As United made its second-half surge toward the playoffs, Odoi-Atsem found himself processing the discovery of a mass in his chest and, eventually, a diagnosis of stage 2 Hodgkin’s lymphoma. From October through January, he underwent chemotherapy.

A scan following Odoi-Atsem’s final treatment showed potential signs that the cancer was returning, leading to a “scary” two-month holding pattern while he waited for better news. But after another scan this spring, he was given the all-clear and made a full return to United training.

“It’s really been a lot of fun to watch him take these little steps, and this is a special night for him I’m sure,” United coach Ben Olsen said Wednesday. “I think it’s a special night for us, in a small way, of going through this with him.”

The last of those “little steps” came in a flurry. After making a 22-minute cameo for second-tier affiliate Loudoun United earlier this month, Odoi-Atsem started for D.C. last week in a friendly against Spanish club Real Betis. On Monday, he got the news he’d be at left back against Chicago.

“It definitely came a lot faster than I expected,” Odoi-Atsem said of his MLS return. “But it felt good at the same time.”

Odoi-Atsem likely will return to the bench when first-place United (7-4-5) hosts the San Jose Earthquakes (5-6-2) on Saturday (8 p.m., FloSports) in the club’s final game before a three-week break for the CONCACAF Gold Cup. But his comeback already has provided a boost to United’s defensive depth, and a lift to the locker room.

“It’s all about character and courage,” United captain Wayne Rooney said. “We’ve seen him putting in all of the hard work on the training pitch and in the gym to get back to play. To do so, so quick after going through his treatment, is a testament to him as a person.”