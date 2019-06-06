The U.S. national team, as the world’s top-ranked team and the defending champion, enters the World Cup with a target on its back. Who else could lift the trophy in Lyon, France, come July 7? Here are three top contenders.



France's midfielder and captain Amandine Henry (C) takes part in a training session in Croissy-sur-Seine near Paris on June 6, 2019 as part of the team's preparation on the eve of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2019 match against South Korea at the Parc des Princes in France. (Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images

France

The premier women’s soccer powerhouse to have not yet won a World Cup, Les Bleus know they won’t get a better chance than this summer on home turf. Can France become the first nation to simultaneously hold the women’s and men’s World Cups? Amandine Henry and Eugenie Le Sommer and Co. could make it happen.

[Rising U.S. star Mallory Pugh is ready for the World Cup stage]



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 28: Samantha Kerr of the Matildas attempts a shot at goal during the Cup of Nations match between the Australian Matildas and New Zealand Football Ferns at Leichhardt Oval on February 28, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Australia

The Matildas have held their own against elite competition each of the past two summers, winning the 2017 Tournament of Nations and finishing second in that competition in 2018, only losing to the U.S. on a tiebreaker. With Sam Kerr, the leading scorer each of the past two NWSL seasons, Australia is always a threat.

[5 looming World Cup questions for Team USA]



Mandatory Credit: Photo by PHILIPP GUELLAND/EPA-EFE/REX (10264499p) Germany's Alexandra Popp (L) in action against Chile's Rocio Soto (R) during the Women's international soccer friendly match between Germany and Chile in Regensburg, Germany, 30 May 2019. Germany vs Chile, Regensburg - 30 May 2019 (Philipp Guelland/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Germany

The 2015 World Cup semifinalists and 2016 Olympic gold medalists will match the U.S. with three World Cup titles if they win it all in France. Alexandra Popp and Dzsenifer Marozsán bring plenty of punch to the German attack, and Almuth Schult is one of the world’s top goalkeepers.