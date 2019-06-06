

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 05: Trea Turner #7 of the Washington Nationals celebrates after hitting a walk off two RBI home run to defeat the Chicago White Sox 6-4 at Nationals Park on June 05, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Trea Turner belted his third career walkoff home run Wednesday to lead the Nationals to a 6-4 victory over the White Sox. Washington (28-33), which had the second-worst record in the NL on May 23, is on a season-long four-game winning streak and has won nine of its past 11 games. Here’s how they’ve bounced back.

6.7: The average number of runs the Nats have scored over their past 11 games, including four wins in which they had at least nine runs. Over their previous 34 games, from April 18 to May 23, Washington scored at least nine runs just one time.

.500: The on-base percentage of Anthony Rendon over the past 11 games, when he’s gone 14-for-39 (.359), with 11 walks, 11 runs, two homers and 13 RBIs. The third baseman entered Wednesday ranked third in the NL in batting average (.335) this season.

0.79: The ERA of righty Anibal Sanchez over his last two starts. After allowing no runs over 6 innings against the Braves on May 29, he allowed just one run over 5 1/3 innings Wednesday. He was 0-6 with a 5.10 ERA in his first nine starts for the Nats.

.522: The batting average of Howie Kendrick since May 26. In 23 at-bats, he has 12 hits, three HRs and 10 RBIs. Despite being sixth on the team in at-bats this year, the utility man ranks in the top three on the Nats in HRs (10), RBIs (35) and batting average (.322).