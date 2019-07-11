In D.C. Dream Day, we ask our favorite people in the area to tell us how they would spend a perfect day in the District.



Rachel Stroud-Goodrich and Christopher Goodrich are the co-founders of the Unexpected Stage Company.

The Unexpected Stage Company began a decade ago with, well, an unexpected stage. Rachel Stroud-Goodrich and Christopher Goodrich were driving their restless newborn, Mayzie, through Seneca Creek State Park when they came upon a jarring sight. “There’s a little stage in the middle of the woods,” Rachel recalls. “We were really intrigued by it, so we said, ‘We should do a show here.’ ” Soon after, the couple launched their company with a production there of the play “A Phoenix Too Frequent.” Unexpected Stage has since developed into a staple of the Montgomery County theater community, putting on productions that strive to find “bits of humanity that are underrepresented,” Christopher says. Starting Thursday, the company will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a run of Samuel D. Hunter’s 1999-set drama “The Few” (River Road Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 6301 River Road, Bethesda; through Aug. 4, $10-$29.50). On their ideal day in the D.C. area, the Damascus, Md., residents would be joined by daughters Penelope, 5, Leilah, 8, and Mayzie, who is about to turn 10 herself.

Christopher: I would wake up completely refreshed — that does not happen often since we have the three girls. It would be a fall day, the wind is blowing, there’s no humidity. Rachel and I, and Charlie Chaplin and Sharon Olds, who is a poet, would stroll down the C&O Canal in Frederick. We might have croissants in our hands, and we’re talking about poetry and art and humor and timing and love.

Rachel: I’d then head with Chris and the girls toward D.C. On the way down there, we’re definitely going to stop by Founding Farmers in Potomac. They have so much great food, but we usually get beignets as appetizers, and oftentimes completely fill up on those.

Rachel: Then we’d go downtown to the museums. I heard that the dinosaur exhibit is back at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, and I would absolutely love to explore that.

Christopher: We would eat lunch at the Good Stuff Eatery on Capitol Hill. I would get a burger and the toasted marshmallow milkshake.

Christopher: From there, I’d go and sit on Einstein’s lap at the Albert Einstein Memorial off of Constitution Avenue and I would compose a poem. And I might visit our representative, Jamie Raskin, on Capitol Hill and we’d talk about what could be done to reunite families down at the border.

Rachel: We know some people who started a company that’s really cool called StageFree. They do classical music but in strange, different locations, where you wouldn’t necessarily expect it — you never know what they’re going to do. So they’d be performing downtown.

Christopher: Then Rachel and I would get playfully frisky with each other. That’s the dream.

Rachel: Oh lord.

Rachel: For a late afternoon meal on the way back, we’d have to stop in Rockville at Mykonos Grill, which is the best Greek restaurant. We’d get one of everything.

Christopher: The atmosphere there is amazing. You feel like you’re on Santorini island.

Rachel: As we head back into Damascus toward the end of the day, we’d all go to the Rock Hill Orchard. They have their own creamery, so we would get the wonderful homemade ice cream and wander around the orchard. We also can feed the baby cows — it’s awesome.

Christopher: After that, the whole family would gather in our backyard and we’d make s’mores. Actually, the girls would make s’mores for us as we sat. Then, after we put them to bed, the grandparents arrive and we head down to The Birchmere to see a late-night concert from Dar Williams. If we could make the day 36 hours, we could get back home and it wouldn’t be too late, so we could get some rest and then again strive for the “waking up refreshed” idea.

Rachel: I’m onboard with that!