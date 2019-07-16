

Emilia Clarke was one of 10 actors to receive Emmy nominations for the final season of HBO's "Game of Thrones." (HBO)

The 2019 Emmy Awards have long seemed destined to serve as another “Game of Thrones” coronation, and the divisive dialogue around the show’s eighth and final season hasn’t stifled that narrative: The Television Academy showered the HBO epic with a record-breaking 32 nods Tuesday. Here are five takeaways from the Emmy nominations.

‘Thrones’ is poised to blaze the competition

Backlash to the final season of “Thrones” cast doubt over the three-time best drama series winner. But the staggering 10 acting nods — including repeat nominations for Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage — and three directing nods prove that this show is still beloved enough to win. Sorry, “Ozark,” “Killing Eve,” “This Is Us” and “Better Call Saul.”

The comedy category is stacked with drama

In “Veep’s” absence last year, “Barry” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won big in the comedy categories. Now “Veep” is back from hiatus with its final season, creating a three-horse race for best comedy series. And the best actress field features a showdown between Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who won for all six previous seasons of “Veep,” and “Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan, the reigning victor.

‘When They See Us’ is the miniseries to beat

The pedigree of “Sharp Objects,” “Chernobyl,” “Escape at Dannemora” and “Fosse/Verdon” suggests a competitive race for best limited series. But it’s tough to look at the eight acting nods for “When They See Us” and not expect a parade of victories for the Netflix show. One category where another miniseries likely will win: best actress, with heavyweights Amy Adams, Patricia Arquette and Michelle Williams.

‘Schitt’s Creek’ and ‘Fleabag’ surprised

There was no more pleasant surprise than “Schitt’s Creek” breaking through for its fifth season, with nominations for comedy series and stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara. Shut out for its first season, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “Fleabag” also worked its way into the comedy race with 11 nods. And it was encouraging to see “Pose” standout Billy Porter crack the crowded lead actor in a drama series field.

Roberts, Clooney and the Fab Five got snubbed

This year saw snubs for major stars, with George Clooney (“Catch-22”), Julia Roberts (“Homecoming”), Jim Carrey (“Kidding”) and Emma Stone (“Maniac”) left out. While “Bodyguard” earned a drama series nod, star Richard Madden didn’t. Also surprisingly absent: “The Good Place’s” D’Arcy Carden and “Succession’s” Kieran Culkin for acting nominations, and “Queer Eye’s” Fab Five in the reality show host category.