

A lot has changed since Jazz in the Garden debuted at the NGA in 2001 ⁠— mostly for the better.

Jazz and modern art — what a brainy, high-brow combination. You wouldn’t think these two subjects would draw great masses of people, and yet, they do. The Jazz in the Garden concert series at the National Gallery of Art is a D.C. summer tradition, one that brings great numbers of people to the comely art park’s sculpture garden on summer Friday evenings from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Or so I’ve heard. I attended once during the event’s inaugural year and never went back until this month.

Nothing terrible happened back in 2001. I didn’t lose an eye to an errant clarinet or drop my cellphone in a pitcher of sangria. But it wasn’t exactly a pleasant experience either. My colleagues dispatched an intern to save us a spot at 4 p.m., but even with that advanced planning, we ended up crammed between a hedge and the Paris Metro sculpture, sitting knee to knee with every other young professional in the greater D.C. area. The line for food and drinks wrapped around the small pavilion cafe until it merged with the bathroom line, creating a spiral of discontent where no one ended up where they wanted to be. It seemed like an event that was a victim of its own success.



No more sneaking your own booze into the garden, but you can still bring a picnic.

There was, however, an upside to the anarchy: You could bring your own booze. Not officially, but it was easy and everyone did it, since procuring a pitcher of NGA-sanctioned sangria was all but impossible, due to the aforementioned line. One scofflaw I knew brought a bottle of champagne, and hit an innocent security guard in the shoulder with the cork. Luckily for us, he didn’t bother trying to trace the projectile back to its source.

I returned to the sculpture garden two weeks ago, and let me tell you, things have changed. This became immediately apparent when a security guard at the gate searched my bag for contraband liquor. I didn’t have any, and, luckily, I didn’t need it, as a kind stranger offered to share his sangria pitcher with me. (It cost him $19.50 and it was good, if a little sweet.) Even if you aren’t as charming as me, getting drinks is easy. There are free-standing bars all over the place. Food is equally easy to come by, and delicious! I stood in line for only 10 minutes before being served a savory teriyaki veggie burger on brioche with pineapple chutney ($9).



Delicious food and beverages are easy to come by these days, thanks to many pop-up bars and grills.

The music was … fine. That night’s band, Elikeh, played what seemed to be the same song for the better part of an hour. I might not have noticed if it weren’t for the repetitive lyrics, which mostly consisted of directions like: “Shake it to the right, now shake it to the left.” Despite the explicit instructions, the crowd pointedly refused to shimmy. This is D.C., after all. Anything more energetic than a head nod is considered unruly.

Halfway through the concert, a man in a pink dashiki took the stage and pointed out the extra restrooms in the southwest portion of the garden and encouraged everyone to stay hydrated. “If you aren’t feeling well, there’s a nurse on Madison Drive who can help you find your way to better health today,” he said.



The band didn't succeed in getting many people dancing.

The Jazz in the Garden organizers have clearly thought of everything and made some major improvements since 2001. Best of all, it wasn’t nearly as crowded as I remembered. Even at peak attendance, there were plenty of spots available for picnicking as well as seats by the fountain. In fact, the relatively sparse attendance seemed to concern the dashiki-clad man.

“Are you having fun?” he asked. “Tell your friends. Tweet them. Snapchat them. Do whatever you have to do to get them here.”

Perhaps he should have encouraged the crowd to reach out to art and music aficionados, as those groups seemed underrepresented. A small cluster of people did golf-clap when it appeared a band member had finished a solo, but I didn’t catch anyone touring the art. Instead, people simply used the sculptures as landmarks.



The scene was lively, but never totally packed.

“We’re next to the pointy red one,” a young woman yelled into her phone, a description of Alexander Calder’s “Cheval Rouge” that the artist might not have appreciated. If only she’d read the NGA pamphlet, she could have said something like, “We’re next to the abstracted equestrian figure that evokes a friendly resonance with natural forms.”

While the Jazz in the Garden experience has gotten more pleasant over its 18-year history, one thing has remained largely the same: People don’t go for the culture. They go to revel in the joy of being alive on a fine summer evening, at the end of the workweek, in a city so rich with art and music, we give it away for free.

