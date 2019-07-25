

From left, Colt McCoy, Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins shared reps to start camp in Richmond on Thursday. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

RICHMOND — It wasn’t running back Adrian Peterson knocking a defender backward or cornerback Josh Norman snaring an errant pass that drew the biggest cheers in Thursday’s training camp opener in Richmond. Instead, more than 2,000 Redskins fans — and one Cowboys supporter — came to see the quarterbacks.

The old saying, “If you have two quarterbacks you have no quarterback” doesn’t begin to describe the Redskins’ challenge over the next six weeks as they prepare for their season opener against the Eagles on Sept. 8. With three passers competing to start, every snap of practice in which the ball isn’t in the air seems irrelevant.

So far, there is no way to decipher who’s the early leader among veterans Colt McCoy and Case Keenum, and 2019 first-rounder Dwayne Haskins.

[Settle in for a long, hard-fought battle for Redskins starting QB]

Keenum stretched the field, finding tight end Vernon Davis for long gains. McCoy, practicing for the first time since he suffered a broken leg Dec. 4, worked the field well and has been a longtime favorite of coach Jay Gruden. Haskins remains inconsistent. Too often a linebacker sneaked into a lane to bat a pass. The Redskins opted to work on higher-percentage short throws to bolster Haskins’ confidence. He’s the eventual long-term starter, but isn’t wowing anyone right away.

It’s a long way until the regular season, though, and Gruden conceded he might not pick a starter until days before playing Philadelphia. Until then, the three passers will rotate throughout practices.

“I think we just have to play it out,” Gruden said. “I think we just have to be aware of making sure people get challenged in critical situations, as well as first, second down, throwing a bootleg. Obviously, that’s the No. 1 challenge that we have as a staff going into this season is to make sure we get those guys the reps.”

Shuffling quarterbacks won’t make it easy for a receiving corps with its own uncertain pecking order. With each passer possessing a different style, receivers must adjust on the fly.

“Guys have different strengths,” receiver Paul Richardson said. “You have to learn your quarterback.”



Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy (12) practices handoffs to wide receiver Paul Richardson Jr. (10) during the first day of training camp in Richmond. (Steve Helber)

The Redskins are also trying to find a new left side of the offensive line, with tackle Trent Williams not reporting to camp because of a contract dispute. Williams, 31, wants an extension to his current deal that runs through 2020, but it doesn’t make sense for the Redskins to reward an aging team captain who hasn’t played a full season since 2013.

The Redskins really don’t have a replacement, though. Free agent Ereck Flowers has looked awful during offseason camps. He’s supposed to be a guard. At tackle, he can’t stop outside pass rushers.

Would the Redskins risk putting their rookie quarterback behind a suspect line?

Watching Williams’ status might be just as telling as the QB battle in deciding who’ll be the Redskins’ Week 1 starter.

Read more from Rick Snider:

Redskins have a dearth of veteran leaders

Will the Nationals buy or sell at the trade deadline?

New push to put former Redskins running back Larry Brown in the Hall of Fame