

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) is shown in action during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. Fans worry that the summer rite in the NFL, training camp holdouts, won’t affect their team’s chances for a championship. This year’s crop of no-shows includes an All-Pro receiver, the Saints’ Michael Thomas; a standout offensive tackle who might be the key to the Redskins’ offense, Trent Williams; and budding stars DEs Jadeveon Clowney of the Texans, Yannick Ngakoue of the Jaguars, and RB Melvin Gordon of the Chargers. (Rick Scuteri, File)

The Redskins and holdout left tackle Trent Williams desperately need each other. The situation reads like a soap opera promo.

“Will Trent forgive the doctors? Are the Redskins willing to love another? Stay tuned for the same daily storyline over the next few weeks in ‘As the Redskins Turn.’ ”

Williams reportedly wants more money, but he doesn’t want to look greedy. So there’s an alternate explanation circulating: He’s upset with team doctors over a tumor on his head that he had removed in April. The team captain hasn’t spoken publicly, and the team says reports of irreconcilable differences are “100% false.”

But how can the Redskins go forward when they don’t want to pay an aging, oft-injured player — but also the protector of their passer — more money?

If it’s about money, then Washington can guarantee Williams’ salary for the next two seasons. The Redskins could dump Williams next season for only $2 million in dead salary cap and save $15 million. He’s missed 16 games to injuries since 2014 and turns 32 years old next season. Those aren’t prime numbers entering 2020 free agency, even for a seven-time Pro Bowler.

Guaranteeing his salary shows good faith by the Redskins, who frankly don’t want to have to use a high draft pick on a left tackle any time soon. Washington could include incentives over games played. But the Redskins can’t just tear up a deal that was top dollar when it was signed in 2016, nor can they extend one when Williams’ health is so uncertain.

If the problem is personal and Williams just doesn’t want play for the Redskins, they should trade him in the next month if another team loses a starting tackle to injury. Forget a first-round pick — a second- and fourth-round pick are more likely.

With Donald Penn expected to sign a one-year deal and few other options, the 36-year-old will likely be the frontrunner to replace Williams.

Maybe some team needs one of Washington’s extra receivers or quarterbacks? The Redskins sent QB Jay Schroeder to the Raiders for left tackle Jim Lachey during the 1988 preseason. Washington took a gamble, trading a passer in his prime to rely on aging Super Bowl hero Doug Williams and young prospect Mark Rypien. Lachey kept the Hogs’ dynasty going and Rypien won a Super Bowl four seasons later.

Most likely, the Redskins and Williams will continue their stare down for a while. The problem is the Redskins won’t blink soon. There are too many options. Williams is in no hurry, either. Veterans love missing training camp. And those fines Williams is accruing? They’re often waived if a deal is done.

The future is now for the Redskins, but whether it includes Williams is unclear.

