

Patricia Arquette plays a mom who wants more in the Netflix comedy "Otherhood." (Linda Kallerus/Netflix)

Patricia Arquette has spent much of the past two years in the skins of deeply distressed and manipulative real-life figures. But last summer, in between filming her roles in Showtime’s “Escape at Dannemora” and Hulu’s “The Act,” she went to a place further outside her wheelhouse: the comedy realm.

“Thank God,” Arquette says through laughter, reflecting on the respite that came with shooting the Netflix film “Otherhood.”

In “Dannemora,” which premiered last fall, Arquette played Joyce Mitchell, a New York prison employee who aided the escape of two convicted killers. The 51-year-old actor also was seen earlier this year in “The Act” as Dee Dee Blanchard, a mother who was killed by her daughter’s boyfriend after subjecting her child to years of fabricated medical diagnoses and unnecessary treatments.

“Otherhood,” on the other hand, stars Arquette alongside Angela Bassett and Felicity Huffman as a trio of suburban mothers who, after a dispiritingly quiet Mother’s Day, spontaneously venture to New York City to drop in on their adult sons. A breezy romp, the film muses on themes of maternal love, female friendship and self-fulfillment in middle age.

“I often don’t get comedic material to begin with because I’m just more known for dramatic things,” Arquette says. “It was great to have this little palate-cleaner comedy — I call it a momedy — between these two really heavy pieces.”

“Sex and the City” executive producer Cindy Chupack directed and co-wrote “Otherhood,” which was adapted from William Sutcliffe’s 2008 novel “Whatever Makes You Happy.” Jake Hoffman, Jake Lacy and Sinqua Walls play the three sons, whose complicated personal lives prove to be a source of consternation for their out-of-the-loop moms. (The film begins streaming Friday, after its original April release was scrapped by Netflix in the wake of Huffman’s involvement in the college admissions bribery scandal.)

A mother of two, Arquette says she shares more than a few similarities with her character, Gillian — including a tendency to start tidying up her children’s homes whenever she visits. (“I do get stopped immediately,” she says. “They do not appreciate it.”) While the film’s subject matter is familiar to myriad empty-nest mothers, Arquette is puzzled that “Otherhood” remains an all-too-infrequent example of a Hollywood star vehicle for women over 50.

“All of the women who have children go through this — their children going to live their own lives,” Arquette says. “It’s kind of funny how rare this kind of movie is, really, when it’s such a common part of the human experience.”

“Otherhood” marks yet another trip to the small screen for Arquette, who, since winning a supporting actress Oscar for 2014’s “Boyhood,” has appeared in just two live-action films with a wide theatrical release. Instead, she has turned to television and streaming to deliver some of her career’s most fulfilling work — recently earning Emmy nominations for both “Dannemora” and “The Act” — while embracing the glut of creative opportunities available in the age of peak TV.

“I’ve been waiting for this to happen,” Arquette says. “At a certain point there were 600 channels, but they were all just showing the same recycled content, and I was like, ‘People are going to get rid of this cable — it’s too expensive if they don’t start making content.’ Now, there’s a feeding frenzy of content.”