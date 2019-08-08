

Young explorer Dora (Isabela Moner) is Indiana Jonesin’ for adventure. (Paramount Pictures)

Isabela Moner is keenly aware of how rare it is to see a Hollywood franchise film with a Latina lead. Pondering the responsibility of playing the protagonist in “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” the 18-year-old takes a page out of her linguaphile character’s book and mines her Spanish and English vocabulary for the right words.

“I don’t know how to put it,” Moner says. “I don’t think there’s a word for it, at least in English.”

She pauses, then smiles and shrugs. “Right place, right time, I guess? I just hope that I can make people proud.”

A live-action take on the educational animated series “Dora the Explorer,” which originally aired on Nickelodeon from 2000 to 2014, “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” turns the relentlessly positive child hero into a relentlessly positive teenager. The movie is part fish-out-of-water tale, part Indiana Jones-esque escapade, as Dora leaves the South American jungle to navigate the social cliques and adolescent anxieties of a Los Angeles high school.

Moner initially approached the adaptation, directed by James Bobin (“The Muppets”), with skepticism. But she was taken by the metahumor and morality of Nicholas Stoller and Matthew Robinson’s script, which dials back the series’ fourth wall-breaking shtick while still dousing the narrative in cartoonish whimsy. Plus, the chance to bring such a beloved Latina figure to life naturally loomed large.

“You don’t really know where Dora is from — they just say ‘Latina,’ ” Moner says. “She can represent all of these people and these countries who feel like they relate to her.”

While the film amounts to a lighthearted, family-friendly ride, the commitment to Hispanic representation gave the project added weight. Eva Longoria and Michael Peña embody Dora’s compassionate parents, who go MIA while searching for the legendary Incan civilization of Parapata. Eugenio Derbez plays a bungling adventurer who aids Dora after she’s brought to Peru — along with several of her classmates, including her cousin Diego (Jeff Wahlberg) — by mercenaries trying to find Parapata first. And Benicio del Toro lends his voice to Dora’s enduring adversary, the kleptomaniac fox Swiper.

“We’re always fighting for Latino representation,” Derbez says. “In Hollywood, we’re always stereotyped by being criminals or drug lords or narcos. This is one of the few times they can see a Latino cast playing very positive roles.”

The film, like the series, wholeheartedly embraces its characters’ bilingual personas. Sharing that perspective with younger audience members is particularly poignant for Moner, who was born in Cleveland to a Peruvian mother and American father and grew up with Spanish as her first language.

“When you go to school as a Spanish speaker, they think that you’re a little bit slower because you don’t understand,” Moner says. “Some of my teachers tried to hold me back a grade, and I felt embarrassed to speak Spanish. Then my mom was like, ‘No, we’re not having that.’ ”

It’s a theme viewers can find gleaming throughout “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” as the protagonist learns that being her true self and expanding her horizons aren’t incompatible notions.

“She’s literally an immigrant placed in a situation where she has to assimilate without losing crucial parts of who she is,” Moner says. “That speaks to so much.”

“You’re not just teaching Spanish to the kids,” Derbez adds. “You’re also teaching them, through Dora, that being true to yourself is something good. ... Dora stays different and unique, and she’s loved because of that — because she’s authentic.”