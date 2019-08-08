

National Building Museum's "Lawn" exhibit has a free screening of "The Goonies" on Aug. 29.

With so many scenic spots around town, it’s natural that D.C. would be saturated with outdoor movie series each summer. Sure, the thought of seeing your favorite film with the glowing sunset and majestic monuments as your backdrop sounds good in theory. But it’s a whole different ballgame once you actually go. Show up late to the movie? Good luck finding a spot where you can see or hear anything. Then there’s the heat, and let’s be honest, D.C. isn’t exactly pleasant in August. Why go through the grief when you can see movies for free in a cool room without pesky mosquitoes and the distracting sounds of the outside world? Throughout August, some of the city’s most interesting movie screenings are happening indoors at places you wouldn’t expect — music venues, cafes and even a museum exhibit. They might not offer supreme cityscape views, but they do provide a communal, hassle-free and unconventional experience that rivals their outdoor counterparts. Here are five places where you can catch a film — comfortably — for free this month.

Washington Psychotronic Film Society at Smoke & Barrel

2471 18th St. NW; Mondays, 8 p.m., free (donation suggested).

Before heading down to Smoke & Barrel’s cool basement on a Monday night, heed this warning: You might be a little freaked out by what you’ll see. Monday nights are when the Washington Psychotronic Film Society sets up shop to screen some of the most bizarre, obscure and campy indie films ever made. “Something that’s ‘psychotronic’ makes you go ‘wow,’ or ‘hmm’ or ‘ah,’ whether good or bad,” group president Carl Cephas says. “It’s like a mental explosion in your head.” The society — which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year — usually relies on word-of-mouth recommendations and Facebook groups to find movies to show, such as the kitschy 2000 sci-fi film “The Strange Case of Señor Computer,” 1977 horror story “Death Game” and 1998 action flick “L.E.T.H.A.L. Ladies: Return to Savage Beach.” The weekly screenings draw a dedicated bunch, though newcomers are happily greeted into the fold with an offering of homemade cookies. Get there early for the pre-show screenings (featuring music videos and other short-form programming) and the happy hour specials that include select $5 draft beers and half-price barbecue nachos. Those who donate money to the group are automatically entered into a raffle at the end of the night, when Cephas hands out board games and other prizes. “We have a big basement, almost like a clubhouse, where we invite our friends to come over, watch movies and party,” Cephas says.

Coming soon: “Can Heironymus Merkin Ever Forget Mercy Humppe and Find True Happiness?” (Mon.), “Colossus: The Forbin Project” (Aug. 19) and “I Bought a Vampire Motorcycle” (Aug. 26)

AARP’s movie screening at National Building Museum’s ‘Lawn’

401 F St. NW; Aug. 29, 8 p.m., free (registration required).

The National Building Museum’s new installation offers a taste of the outdoors … from indoors. A sprawling yard sits inside the museum’s Great Hall, complete with hammocks, lawn chairs and faux grass, offering all the essentials of summer in a cool 70-degree room. The best time to hang at “Lawn” is during the museum’s Thursday night movie screenings, which are normally not free, but the lineup does include a free showing of “The Goonies” on Aug. 29 sponsored by AARP’s D.C. chapter. “We’re hoping that during the hot summer, people will be more inclined to see movies at the ‘Lawn,’ since we joke that it’s always the perfect the temperature in here,” says Jamee Telford, vice president for visitor experience at the museum. There are plenty of lawn seats, but guests can bring chairs of their own to watch movies on the big screen. Catered barbecue and a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks are available for purchase.

Coming soon: “The Goonies” (Aug. 29)



A Baked Joint serves up a movie and crispy, homemade Sicilian-style pizza on Thursdays. (Tessa Velazquez/Tessa Velazquez)

Thursday movie nights at A Baked Joint

440 K St. NW; Thursdays, 7:30 p.m., free.

On Thursday nights, when the plush chairs and couches are rearranged to face the projection screen, lights are dimmed and curtains close off the entrance, the intimate second level of Mount Vernon Triangle’s A Baked Joint could pass for a cozy living room. “We really wanted it to feel like you’re coming to your friend’s house to watch a movie, like back in the day when I was popping in a Blockbuster movie,” says Tessa Velazquez, who co-owns the cafe with her brother and parents. Besides running the cafe, she and her brother select the movies, a mix of Hollywood favorites such as “Finding Nemo,” “Legally Blonde,” “Point Break” and “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.” If you’re looking for a snack during the screenings, shell out for the crispy, homemade Sicilian-style pizza. “Growing up, it was a very special night in our house when my mom would make a homemade pizza, have friends over and watch a movie,” Velazquez says. “It’s nice to see this happen at Joint.”

Coming soon: “Hollywood Shuffle” (Thu.), “Big Daddy” (Aug. 15), “Jurassic Park” (Aug. 22) and “Easy A” (Aug. 29)

‘Can I Kick It?’ at Songbyrd Music House

2477 18th St. NW; last Tuesday of every month, 6 p.m., free.

“Can I Kick It?” explores the synergy between hip-hop and martial arts every month at Songbyrd’s subterranean music venue. Arts collective Shaolin Jazz — which launched “Can I Kick It?” in 2013 — screens a wide selection of action, anime and classic blaxploitation films while DJ 2-Tone Jones scores each movie live with his own hip-hop soundtrack. “The goal is to make the music make sense for whatever people see on the screen,” 2-Tone says. “In the same way most movies are scored, the music is supposed to further bring out a certain emotion, and we try to do that as best as possible.” That means even if you’ve seen movies like “The Matrix” and “The Karate Kid” more times than you can count, an LL Cool J or Notorious B.I.G. track added to the mix can breathe new life into a favorite.

Coming soon: “Cleopatra Jones” (Aug. 27)

Three Broomsticks Thursdays at Black Cat

1811 14th St. NW; Thursdays through Sept. 5, 7 p.m., free.

Black Cat’s new upstairs Red Room is much smaller than its previous incarnation downstairs. But it is a secluded, no-frills space where you can watch a movie free of background chatter or outside distractions. Throughout the summer, the venue is showing every film in the “Harry Potter” series in order, ending with “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” on Sept. 5. There aren’t any happy hour deals (remember this being no-frills?) but Black Cat will have both alcoholic and non-alcoholic house-made butterbeer available for purchase. “Plus, anyone who comes in costume gets entered into a raffle for a pair of tickets to a show,” says Black Cat publicist Maegan Wood.

Coming soon: “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” (Thu.), “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” (Aug. 15), “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” (Aug. 22), “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1” (Aug. 29)