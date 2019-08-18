

Contestants feel the heat on the Netflix reality competition “Blown Away.” (Marblemedia/Marblemedia)

TV Critic

“Blown Away” proudly bills itself as the “first competition reality show to feature glassblowing.”

That’s not just empty hype. TV’s reality competitions have featured potentially great British bakers, would-be fashion designers, swashbuckling sword makers … but not a single contestant who breathes into a blowpipe to inflate molten glass into a bubbly blob for shaping and sculpting.

And it turns out that the glassblowers on “Blown Away,” which released its 10 episodes last month on Netflix, are perhaps the most impressive reality show contestants in the history of reality shows.

First off, the 10 contestants face tremendous hardships as they vie for the horrible-sounding title of “Best in Blow” and a prize package valued at a mildly impressive $60,000, which includes a residency at the Corning Museum of Glass. They drip sweat as they toil in “North America’s biggest hot shop” — and hot it is! The furnaces that turn sand, limestone and soda ash into liquid glass can hit 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. One contestant actually cuts off the bottom half of his pants to cool off.

Glass being glass, they have to be prepared for disasters. “Anything can go wrong at any time,” one contestant notes. The end result could be a beautiful, ephemeral creation — like the elegant, Venetian-style taco holders made by no-nonsense glassblower Deborah.

Or the glassblower might be left with a pile of broken glass. In the first challenge, which is to create an object based on an emotional personal photo, 23-year-old Kevin is making a spear to symbolize the “world that I’m in when I’m inside of the wave” as a body surfer. But the spear cracks. “The piece is worthless,” he says, impulsively knocking it on the ground, where it shatters. He’s the first to be sent home but is not bitter: “What I’m going to take from this competition is the humbleness that comes with glass.”

That kind of philosophical self-reflection is as much a part of the show as is the pain and joy of creating glasswork. And all this tension and emotion comes in tightly edited half-hour episodes. There’s no bloat, no padding. That’s why I was, to borrow one of the many, many glass-related puns from host Nick Uhas, blown away by “Blown Away.”